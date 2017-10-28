Olympia woman battling cancer gets her wish to pull brewery’s whistle

More Videos 2:22 Speed increasing traffic challenge Ruddell Road other Lacey streets Pause 2:40 Olympia woman's whistling wish comes true 1:17 Climbing atop the Tacoma Dome to fly the Garth flag 0:40 Time-lapse sequence of 1063 Block Office building under construction in Olympia 1:06 Here is what Chris Petersen said after UW’s win over UCLA 3:18 Timberline stomps Peninsula to win second consecutive 3A SSC title 0:32 Worst case earthquake scenario for Seattle 1:40 No room at the Thurston County jail 20:36 Port of Olympia, District 2 27:08 Olympia City Council, Position 4 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Olympia woman's whistling wish comes true

Thurston County officials helped make a "bucket list" wish come true for Anne Butigan, who is battling an aggressive form of cancer that attacks soft tissue and is incurable. The Olympia native pulled the 5 p.m. steam whistle at the Fish Brewing Company on Friday. She grew up hearing the historic whistle, which used to mark the end of the work day at the Olympia Brewing Co.

Lisa Pemberton lpemberton@theolympian.com

