Local

Motorcyclist killed in crash near Rainier Saturday night

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

October 29, 2017 11:06 AM

A man on his motorcycle was killed Saturday night after he was struck by a truck, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 11 p.m., the truck was eastbound on 148th Avenue Southeast when it crashed into the westbound motorcyclist at Solberg Road.

The 32-year-old truck driver was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide. He also was thought to be driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

A search warrant was obtained and the man’s blood was drawn at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Sgt. Carla Carter said.

