They pleaded guilty in a child neglect case, but now they’re missing

Police in Centralia are looking for a couple who pleaded guilty last month in a child neglect case but failed to show up for sentencing.
Anthony S. Foxworth, 45, and Mary G. Foxworth, 42, pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal mistreatment in Lewis County Superior Court. Their sentencing hearing was scheduled for Wednesday, according to police.
Lewis County Sirens reports defense attorneys said they last heard from their clients Monday. No-bail bench warrants have been issued for the Foxworths.
The Chronicle reports prosecutors alleged the Centralia couple severely neglected a child in their care for nearly a decade, leading to serious medical issues and delayed physical and mental development.
Medical staff at first thought the 16-year-old boy was 8 to 10 years old based on his size. He weighed 54 pounds, was missing patches of hair and could not open his mouth far enough for a doctor to check his throat, according to The Chronicle.
The couple was last seen at a Grand Mound gas station with their green and silver 1998 Chevrolet Suburban with Washington license plates DP25339. They may also be in a black 1999 Toyota 4Runner with Washington license plates ASK0996.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Centralia Police Department at 360-330-7614 or 911 after hours.
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
