Woman rides train without ticket, then refuses to leave depot

A 32-year-old woman was arrested Sunday morning on suspicion of first-degree criminal trespass and third-degree theft after she road Amtrak from Kelso/Longview to Centralia, then refused to leave the station, according to Centralia police.
One might wonder: How did she manage to board the train in Kelso/Longview without a ticket?
It’s not that unusual because smaller Amtrak stations are not always staffed, which means if a passenger hasn’t purchased a ticket prior to departure, they have to pay for the ticket on the train, Sgt. Kurt Reichert said.
In this case, the woman did not have $27 for the ticket, so she was kicked off at the next station in Centralia, he said.
The woman had no known address.
Reichert said the woman likely refused to leave the station in Centralia because it was warm.
