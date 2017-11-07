Lacey Fire District 3’s Proposition 1 failing — for now

Proposition 1 was failing in early returns Tuesday night.
The reason? Voter turnout for Proposition 1 was too low, Thurston County Auditor Mary Hall said Tuesday night. And because it’s a bond issue, it needs a super-majority of votes to pass.
As of Tuesday, those in favor of Proposition 1 were leading with 74.73 percent to 25.27 percent, but that was based on around 11,000 votes.
Proposition 1 needs 17,087 total votes and still has to maintain a super majority of 60 percent or better, Hall said. Of those 17,087 total votes, 10,253 have to be “yes” votes, she said. As of Tuesday night, around 8,400 had voted in favor of it.
“We’ll know more tomorrow,” she said.
Proposition 1 in Lacey asks voters in sprawling Thurston County Fire District 3 to approve a 20-year bond issue for fire station upgrades, new equipment and three fire trucks. The measure would raise nearly $20 million and be paid off with a slightly higher property tax levy.
Lacey contracts with the fire district for service. District 3 also serves the city’s urban growth area.
The bonds would replace existing bonds scheduled to expire in late 2020. The net tax increase through 2020 is about 4 cents per month per $1,000 of assessed valuation, which translates to $10.40 a year on a $260,000 home and lot. The tax rate would decrease after 2020.
