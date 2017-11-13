A National Weather Service image of the fall storm sweeping through Western Washington and Thurston County on Monday.
Local

As storm picks up, more damage and outages reported in Olympia area

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

November 13, 2017 12:05 PM

More damage and power outages are being reported throughout the Olympia area as a strong fall storm passes through the region.

Among the reports:

Nearly 10,000 are without power in Lacey, and city officials are warning residents to be careful at intersections because some traffic signals are not working.

“Our staff is working to install generators at affected intersections,” the city said via social media. “Reminder: treat affected intersections as 4-way stops.”

The outages are along Ruddell Road, Yelm Highway, College Street and residential streets, the city of Lacey announced on its Facebook page.

Power has been restored to Lacey area schools, North Thurston Public Schools said in a tweet, but Olympia schools are still dealing with some outages, according to the district.

No power and phone service has been reported at Olympia High School, Washington Middle School, Centennial Elementary School and Pioneer Elementary School, according to Puget Sound Energy.

A tree fell across Lemon Road near the intersection of Woodard Bay Monday morning.

The high wind warning is in effect until 9 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather service.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

