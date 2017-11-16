Deer seized at rehab center won’t be euthanized

Eleven fawns taken from a Thurston County wildlife rehabilitation center will not be euthanized, KING-5 News reported.
State wildlife officials were concered that they had become habituated to humans. The state euthanized an elk calf and three fawns from the center last week.
Claudia and David Supensky, who have been licensed to run the Rochester facility since 2010, could not be reached on Thursday. A voicemail message said they are “not taking any new animals at this time.”
The problem was discovered in September when two wildlife officials, operating on a tip, showed up unannounced at the Rochester location and “found significant problems with human habituation.”
On Sept. 28, For Heaven’s Sake was told they would not be permitted to take deer and elk again until the matter is resolved.
Wildlife officials visited the site again on Nov. 9 and discovered that the elk and three fawns “had lost their fear of humans.” Those animals were tranquilized on site and euthanized at a separate location, according to Eric Gardner, with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
KING-5 reports that Claudia Supensky refuted the state’s claims, and called the situation falsified and traumatic.
