A fawn and elk calf at For Heaven’s Sake Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation on Sept. 22. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife has since investigated the facility and euthanized some animals because they have become habituated to humans.
A fawn and elk calf at For Heaven’s Sake Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation on Sept. 22. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife has since investigated the facility and euthanized some animals because they have become habituated to humans. Courtesy Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife
A fawn and elk calf at For Heaven’s Sake Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation on Sept. 22. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife has since investigated the facility and euthanized some animals because they have become habituated to humans. Courtesy Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife

Local

Deer seized at rehab center won’t be euthanized

By Lisa Pemberton

lpemberton@theolympian.com

November 16, 2017 05:34 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Eleven fawns taken from a Thurston County wildlife rehabilitation center will not be euthanized, KING-5 News reported.

State wildlife officials were concered that they had become habituated to humans. The state euthanized an elk calf and three fawns from the center last week.

Claudia and David Supensky, who have been licensed to run the Rochester facility since 2010, could not be reached on Thursday. A voicemail message said they are “not taking any new animals at this time.”

The problem was discovered in September when two wildlife officials, operating on a tip, showed up unannounced at the Rochester location and “found significant problems with human habituation.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

On Sept. 28, For Heaven’s Sake was told they would not be permitted to take deer and elk again until the matter is resolved.

Wildlife officials visited the site again on Nov. 9 and discovered that the elk and three fawns “had lost their fear of humans.” Those animals were tranquilized on site and euthanized at a separate location, according to Eric Gardner, with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.

KING-5 reports that Claudia Supensky refuted the state’s claims, and called the situation falsified and traumatic.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Cutting edge passive house energy technology on display

    At a Nov. 9th open house event in Olympia, Tessa Smith from the Artisans Group describes passive house technology used in constructing the future Boundary Street residence of Jeff Greaves and Sue Duffy.

Cutting edge passive house energy technology on display

Cutting edge passive house energy technology on display 1:13

Cutting edge passive house energy technology on display
Gold Star mom and Tacoma students create mural honoring fallen marine 2:05

Gold Star mom and Tacoma students create mural honoring fallen marine
Stolen roadside memorial adds heartache to a family's tragedy 1:34

Stolen roadside memorial adds heartache to a family's tragedy

View More Video