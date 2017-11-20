Tolls could be coming to Interstate 5 and Interstate 205 at the Washington-Oregon border. This photo shows the Interstate 5 bridge that crosses the Columbia River between Vancouver and Portland.
Tolls could be coming to Interstate 5 and Interstate 205 at the Washington-Oregon border. This photo shows the Interstate 5 bridge that crosses the Columbia River between Vancouver and Portland. John Gress AP
Local

Will you pay to drive to Oregon?

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

November 20, 2017 09:09 AM

For those who regularly drive to Oregon, here’s something to consider: You may have to pay a toll at the Washington-Oregon border to drive on either Interstate 5 or Interstate 205.

In July, Willamette Week reported that the Oregon Legislature passed a transportation bill that calls for Oregon to raise $5.3 billion in new taxes and fees to pay for road improvements. Toll roads might be one of those new fees.

The bill calls for tolls on Interstate 5 and Interstate 205, beginning at the Washington-Oregon border and ending where the two highways intersect in Wilsonville, south of Portland.

The Oregon Transportation Commission could receive approval by Dec. 31, 2018 from the Federal Highway Administration to collect the tolls.

The bill also authorizes "value pricing.” The toll at rush hour, for example, likely is going to be more than the toll at noon.

Komonews.com reports that advisory committees have been formed to study tolling.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

