Apollo Mopeds in Ocean Shores recently closed its doors permanently after nearly 35 years.
Local

There’s a sad reason why this popular Ocean Shores business has closed its doors

By Lisa Pemberton

lpemberton@theolympian.com

November 20, 2017 09:55 AM

Apollo Mopeds, a popular tourist spot and fixture in Ocean Shores for nearly 35 years, has permanently closed.

“As most of you already know my husband is in the advanced stages of ALS/Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis or, as it’s more commonly known by — Lou Gehrig’s Disease,” owner Julie Merrill recently posted on the business’s Facebook page. “He is terminal. At this stage Tim wants me to be near him as much as possible. So I am closing the moped shop permanently to be by his side.”

The Daily World reports that the shop was started by Tim Merrill and his family in 1983 as OWW Mopeds, and he ran the shop until he was diagnosed with ALS in 2007.

Electric Beach Bike Rentals plans to move into the shop’s former space, which is at 172 W. Chance A la Mer Northwest, according to Apollo Mopeds’ website.

ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal chord.

Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton

