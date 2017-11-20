Don’t be shocked when this body of water turns red

Oakland Bay and Hammersley Inlet, both near Shelton, are set to turn the color red as part of a study to identify areas where pollution may make shellfish unsafe to eat, according to the state Department of Health.
The red dye test is scheduled for Dec. 1-4. The dye will be added to treated wastewater from Shelton’s main treatment plant. The dye is not harmful to people, marine life or the environment, according to DOH.
Federal and other state agencies, as well as the city of Shelton and Squaxin Island Tribe, also are involved in the dye test.
