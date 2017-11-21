Thurston County could see flooding. Mason County definitely will, weather service says

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Thurston County from Tuesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon.
A flood watch means there is a potential for flooding. The current flood watch covers much of Western Washington including Grays Harbor, Lewis, Pierce, King and Snohomish counties.
In Mason County, a flood warning — meaning flooding is imminent or occurring — for the Skokomish River near Potlatch was in effect from Tuesday evening to Friday morning.
The weather service also warned the rainy forecast means an increased threat of landslides.
Two to 5.5 inches of rain was expected in the Olympics and Mount Rainier on Tuesday with 1 to 4 inches of rain expected for the Cascades north of Mount Rainier.
A second system could hit Wednesday night into Thursday, with the snow level falling to 4,000 feet as the system moves through.
