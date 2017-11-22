Olympia bar known for its marijuana room could lose its liquor license permanently

After two suspensions in as many years, the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board now wants to revoke the liquor license for Frankie’s Bar and Grill in Olympia.
The board has issued an emergency liquor license suspension for Frankie’s that went into effect Tuesday and lasts six months. Between now and then it will seek a permanent revocation of the license.
The Pacific Avenue bar is known for its upstairs marijuana smoking room. Its liquor license was previously suspended in July 2016 for allowing the consumption of marijuana on a liquor licensed premises.
State officials said the bar continued to serve alcohol and allow consumption of marijuana during that five-day suspension, leading to another suspension in October that was due to expire early next month.
Officials now say that suspension was also violated, leading to the emergency suspension.
The marijuana room, known as Friends of Frankie’s, was open and serving alcohol Wednesday. Owner Frank Schnarrs called it a private club that is run by volunteers and only serves members.
Schnarrs has said the Liquor and Cannabis Board didn’t have authority to issue the 2016 suspension and appealed the October suspension.
He said Wednesday he had no plans to appeal this time.
“I’m going to let them play around. They’ll have to have a court order to enter this building,” he said.
In a news release, the Liquor and Cannabis Board said emergency suspensions “represent an extraordinary exercise of the state’s power.” It has not issued an emergency suspension since 2015.
