Parker Eastman, 15, ran away from his Minnesota home Aug. 21.
Parker Eastman, 15, ran away from his Minnesota home Aug. 21. Courtesy photo Meghan Eastman
Parker Eastman, 15, ran away from his Minnesota home Aug. 21. Courtesy photo Meghan Eastman

Local

Missing teen from Minnesota thought to be in Tumwater found safe

By Abby Spegman

aspegman@theolympian.com

November 25, 2017 12:58 PM

A missing teen from Minnesota who was thought to be in Tumwater this month has been found safe in California.

Parker Eastman, 15, ran away from his home in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota on Aug. 21.

The St. Cloud Times reports he was found Friday afternoon. Detroit Lakes police Chief Steve Todd said he was safe and would be returned home soon.

Todd did not specify how the teen was found or where in California he was, according to the paper.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Parker’s mother, Meghan Eastman, wrote on Facebook she received a text Nov. 17 that said, “It’s Parker.” She called the phone number but got no answer. Later, someone replied by text to say a boy at the Tumwater Walmart had asked to use the phone and that the boy “seemed OK.”

Police in Detroit Lakes reached out to Tumwater police. A story by The Olympian about the teen’s possible stop in Tumwater was widely viewed and shared on social media.

Meghan Eastman said her son ran away from home because he had an abusive stepfather and developed post-traumatic stress disorder.

Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Spanaway parents reflect on sons tragic shooting during WSP stop

    Selestina Eneliko and her husband Sergio Sulin reflect on the life of her son Michael Anthony Rude during a Nov. 15 interview at their home.

Spanaway parents reflect on sons tragic shooting during WSP stop

Spanaway parents reflect on sons tragic shooting during WSP stop 4:25

Spanaway parents reflect on sons tragic shooting during WSP stop
Dash camera footage of state trooper fatally shooting a motorist 1:28

Dash camera footage of state trooper fatally shooting a motorist
Olympia blockade discussed at council meeting 3:09

Olympia blockade discussed at council meeting

View More Video