‘I’m a guy, man, so this kind of stuff happens,’ says alleged dressing room filmer

A 31-year-old man was arrested Friday on suspicion of felony voyeurism after he allegedly filmed a mother and 12-year-old daughter trying on clothes, according to Olympia police.
The incident took place at Forever 21, a store at Capital Mall in west Olympia.
When police searched the man’s phone, they found more than 80 videos filmed in dressing rooms, according to court documents. He allegedly told police that he had been recording women in dressing rooms for “a while.”
“I’m a guy, man, so this kind of stuff happens,” the suspect said, according to court documents.
The man is scheduled to appear in Thurston County Superior Court on Monday afternoon. The Olympian doesn’t name suspects until they have appeared in court.
The Olympia Police Department responded to Forever 21 on Friday after a store employee saw an iPhone sitting in a shoe in one of the dressing rooms. She noticed that the phone was recording video of the neighboring fitting room.
A mother and her 12-year-old daughter were in the second fitting room trying on clothes.
When officers arrived, they arrested the suspect and confiscated two iPhones, according to court documents. The suspect initially said that he planned on taking the phones to be repaired after trying on clothes.
He said that he used one of the phones to take photos of himself in the fitting room. He also said that the phone sometimes starts recording by itself, according to court documents.
However, the suspect eventually admitted to using the phone to record women changing.
