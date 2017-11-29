Local

Restaurant inspections for Nov. 29

November 29, 2017 02:57 AM

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.

Reading inspection scores:

▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.

▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.

▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.

Hannah’s II

123 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia

Nov. 21: 5 red; 0 blue

Comments: Container of raw hamburger stored in cooler above lettuce container. Corrected: Moved to bottom.

At night, lighting in the reach-in under counter coolers is inadequate. Needs lighting inside the cooler or a hanging hooded light within two months.

Chinatown Cafe 8

1908 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia

Nov. 17: 0 red; 8 blue

Comments: Lids (left of grill) holding food ingredients need cleaning. No sanitizer on wiping rag in buckets. Corrected: Bleach added.

Country Joe Deli Mart

16430 Ordway Drive SE

Nov. 17: 0 red; 5 blue

Comments: One of the screens on the foundation vent is missing. Provide a screen.

Less than 10 ppm bleach detected in counter wipes bucket. Maintain 50-200 ppm of bleach in sanitizing solution.

Rush In Alaskan Dumplings LLC

205 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia

Nov. 17: 30 red; 0 blue

Comments: Improper cooling procedures. Cooling from hot to 70 degrees in 2-inch deep pans in cooler must take two hours or less. Soup was not cooled with ice wands as required. Cooling with water and ice around the pot, and stirring the pot frequently, is correct.

There wasn’t an instruction page for workers on cooling process. Corrected, and posted. Make cooling log sheet and fill out for each pot within one week.

Shell

706 Yelm Ave. E., Yelm

Nov. 17: 25 red; 0 blue

Comments: Corn dog, burrito, other, in hot case were 110 to 115 degrees, significantly less than 135 degrees. Correction: Operator decided to discard rather than try to re-heat. Control was set on 140 degrees, so it’s unknown why the case is not holding temperature. Will have staff do more monitoring.

Monitor hot water in hand wash sink in women’s bathroom.

Continue closing lids on trash dumpster.

No violations found

▪ 5th Avenue Sandwich Shop (117 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia)

▪ Hickory Farms #40054 (625 Black Lake Blvd. SW, Olympia)

