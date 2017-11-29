Police clear anti-fracking protest camp from train tracks

More Videos 1:09 Washington's holiday tree arrives at the capitol Pause 4:04 'Talk with us,' Sheriff Snaza asks blockade protesters 3:09 Olympia blockade discussed at council meeting 0:52 Noah Dickerson speaks highly of freshmen in win over Kennesaw State 1:04 Bait Package stolen off porch 1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:51 Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 0:32 Worst case earthquake scenario for Seattle 2:40 Cy Hicks talks Tumwater defense after statement win over Archbishop Murphy 0:46 Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Anti-fracking blockade of Olympia railroad tracks cleared Anti-fracking protesters faced off with dozens of police in tactical gear during a predawn raid Wednesday on an encampment blocking railroad tracks in downtown Olympia. Anti-fracking protesters faced off with dozens of police in tactical gear during a predawn raid Wednesday on an encampment blocking railroad tracks in downtown Olympia. Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com

