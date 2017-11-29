More Videos

Pause
  • Anti-fracking blockade of Olympia railroad tracks cleared

    Anti-fracking protesters faced off with dozens of police in tactical gear during a predawn raid Wednesday on an encampment blocking railroad tracks in downtown Olympia.

Anti-fracking protesters faced off with dozens of police in tactical gear during a predawn raid Wednesday on an encampment blocking railroad tracks in downtown Olympia.
Anti-fracking protesters faced off with dozens of police in tactical gear during a predawn raid Wednesday on an encampment blocking railroad tracks in downtown Olympia. Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com

Local

Police clear anti-fracking protest camp from train tracks

By Abby Spegman

aspegman@theolympian.com

November 29, 2017 08:19 AM

Anti-fracking protesters faced off with dozens of police in tactical gear during a predawn raid Wednesday on an encampment blocking railroad tracks in downtown Olympia.

Police blocked streets in the area of Seventh Avenue Southeast and Jefferson Street Southeast, where protesters set up a blockade to stop shipments leaving the Port of Olympia on Nov. 17.

Olympia police tweeted Wednesday morning that Union Pacific Railroad police were making contact with protesters, and local law enforcement agencies had been deployed.

The raid began shortly after 5 a.m. Police issued verbal warnings before entering the camp. Later, police dogs were brought in to search for explosives in the area near the railroad tracks.

About 20 to 30 protesters, many covering their faces, sang songs and mocked police as public works crews began clearing the camp. When protesters tried to approach the camp, police pushed them back.

Olympia police Lt. Sam Costello said there were no arrests made and no injuries reported. He said the camp was empty when officers moved in.

This comes a year after a similar protest ended in another predawn raid and 12 arrests.

Olympia City Manager Steve Hall said this time he hoped the port and railroad officials would resolve the issue. The president of a local railroad company affected by the blockade had sent a letter to city leaders urging police to take action.

“This feels like a repeat of last year, and nobody wants to go through what happened last year,” Hall said.

Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman

Pause
Anti-fracking blockade of Olympia railroad tracks cleared

