Mason County Public Utility District No. 1 has scheduled a two-hour power outage on Wednesday in part of Mason County.
Mason County Public Utility District No. 1 has scheduled a two-hour power outage on Wednesday in part of Mason County. Courtesy photo Mason County PUD 1
Mason County Public Utility District No. 1 has scheduled a two-hour power outage on Wednesday in part of Mason County. Courtesy photo Mason County PUD 1

Local

Power outage planned for part of Mason County

By Lisa Pemberton

lpemberton@theolympian.com

December 27, 2017 01:04 PM

A power outage that could last up to two hours was planned for part of Mason County on Wednesday (Dec. 27).

The outage will affect customers in the area of Alderbrook-Country Club Drive East and Country Club Drive, Mason County Public Utility District No. 1 tweeted. Crews will be changing out a transformer.

“It will go off between 1-2 this afternoon and be on around 4 p.m. as long as everything goes to plan!” the utility tweeted at about 12:45 p.m.

The outage was expected to affect about a dozen customers, officials say.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Lacey area church returns to its beginnings after October fire

    Pastor Joel Nitz leads Messiah Evangelical Lutheran church in their Christmas Eve services Sunday at their temporary home in the Evergreen Forest Elementary School after the church suffered a devastating October 15 fire.

Lacey area church returns to its beginnings after October fire

Lacey area church returns to its beginnings after October fire 2:07

Lacey area church returns to its beginnings after October fire
Warm hearts and sounds brighten the holiday hustle and bustle 2:03

Warm hearts and sounds brighten the holiday hustle and bustle
Lacey Shop with a Cop 2017 1:39

Lacey Shop with a Cop 2017

View More Video