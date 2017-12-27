Power outage planned for part of Mason County

A power outage that could last up to two hours was planned for part of Mason County on Wednesday (Dec. 27).
The outage will affect customers in the area of Alderbrook-Country Club Drive East and Country Club Drive, Mason County Public Utility District No. 1 tweeted. Crews will be changing out a transformer.
“It will go off between 1-2 this afternoon and be on around 4 p.m. as long as everything goes to plan!” the utility tweeted at about 12:45 p.m.
The outage was expected to affect about a dozen customers, officials say.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
