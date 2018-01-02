State Fish and Wildlife officers discovered three white garbage bags containing 28 ducks shot and dumped along the Devonshire road turnout on state Route 12 last week.
Garbage bags filled with dozens of dead ducks discovered along road near Montesano

By Lisa Pemberton

January 02, 2018 03:22 PM

More than two dozen ducks were found dead in Grays Harbor County, and wildlife officials want to know why.

The ducks were discovered in three white garbage bags at the Devonshire Road turnout on U.S. Highway 12 near Montesano, about nine miles east of Aberdeen, the agency posted on its Facebook page. All of the birds had been shot.

“Of the 28 ducks, 8 were hen Mallards, 18 Drake Mallards and were two smaller birds,” the post stated. “Time of death appears to have occurred over the (Christmas) holiday weekend.”

An agency official said investigators are trying to track down the owner of the bags.

“We don’t know if these were legally harvested or not, and that’s what we’re trying to clear up,” Mike Cenci, deputy chief of operations for the Fish and Wildlife Police, told KING-5 News.

Anyone with information is asked to call 360-902-2936 or 360-742-8516. Tips can be made anonymously and may be eligible for a cash reward, KXRO reported.

Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton

