Will smoking in Lacey parks be banned? Lacey City Council wants to talk about it

The issue of whether to allow smoking in Lacey parks will finally come before Lacey City Council during a work session Thursday.
So far, there has been a difference of opinion about how to handle smoking in the city’s park system. Lacey’s parks board supports creating designated areas, while at least one member of a City Council committee known as the general government committee, supports an outright ban on smoking and smoking-related products and methods, such as vaping.
Lacey Mayor Andy Ryder, chairman of the general government committee, told The Olympian last week that he supports a ban.
The city took up the issue of smoking in its parks after a woman complained about those smoking near her children at Long Lake Park in June. The parks board recommended creating a designated area, and that was used successfully at Long Lake, according to the city. The Regional Athletic Complex also has a designated smoking area, and the city points out that users of Huntamer Park are asked to smoke outside the park during concerts held there.
The general government committee was briefed on the park’s board recommendation and later discussed it but felt that “smoking in designated areas of Lacey’s parks could be confusing to the public.”
The other members of the general government committee at the time were Deputy Mayor Cynthia Pratt and Councilwoman Rachel Young.
Smoking in parks is banned by a number of Western Washington cities, including Olympia. Its smoking ban took effect Jan. 1 in parks and on trails.
The ban includes cigarettes, cigars, tobacco, e-cigarettes and all other vaping devices. Using chewing tobacco is allowed.
Lacey City Council meets at 7 p.m. Thursday at Lacey City Hall, 420 College St. SE.
