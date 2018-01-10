Restaurant inspections for Jan. 10

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Jasmine
4315 Sixth Ave. SE
Jan. 4: 30 red; 10 blue
Comments: Employee with an expired food worker card. Correction: Obtain renewed card within two weeks.
Large box of ribbon noodles stored at ambient 65 degrees, must keep food temperature below 41 degrees. Correction: Moved to large upright and prep fridge.
Home style fridge used to store potentially hazardous foods is not acceptable. Must replace in 45 days.
Dishwasher machine is without chlorine sanitizer supply. Must manually sanitize in three-compartment sink with bleach water, all dish ware and utensils until chlorine sanitizer supply is replaced.
Kentucky Fried Chicken / Taco Bell
Yelm Avenue & Creek Street
Jan. 2: 35 red; 0 blue
Comments: Mashed potatoes, and gravy (bins, small / medium near front of units) were at 121-133 degrees. Operator chose to discard products and will look at process. Fresh made batch temp was 140 degrees (from 190 degree water). Operator will look at process again.
No paper towels at hand washing station for drive-thru workers.
Tumwater Chevron
7160 Capitol Blvd. SE
Jan. 2: 0 red; 3 blue
Comments: Ice scoop stored on top of ice machine. Store on surface or in a container that can be cleaned and sanitized.
Burger King #8313
902 Yelm Ave. E
Dec. 29: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Missing monitoring thermometer from milk under counter fridge between single serve milk. Correction: Provide a monitoring thermometer for under counter fridge.
Some debris around dumpster. Please pick up debris now and as needed.
Pizzeria La Gitana
309 Yelm Ave. E
Dec. 28: 30 red; 5 blue
Comments: Will need to check on when the Washington Liquor Control Board OK’d hard liquor sales.
Noodles primarily in back make fridge found to be 45 degrees, were made yesterday. It appears they were not cooled completely to 41 degrees or less. Manager voluntarily agreed to discard without completing an agreement for product disposition since procedure was not followed properly. We discussed doing a thorough procedure and make an effort to monitor cooks to ensure they’re following correct procedures for noodle cooling and other foods that are to be prepared in advance and cooled.
Foods in reach-in fridges greater than 41 degrees but less then 45 degrees. Manager showed me temperature logs of “1st thing in morning” of fridges which showed OK temps, but do not reflect temps during rest of day and in and out activity. Manager turned down thermostats on units.
Mechanical dishwasher machine using bleach for sanitizer showed no bleach being delivered. Repair man evaluated during inspection time and found interior constricted feed tube. Replaced and made adjustment to end up with 50-100 ppm bleach on dish by end of inspection.
Gave and discussed copy of mechanical slicer cleaning sign and basic sanitary operational check list. Please provide revised procedures and revised menu food prep procedures.
Meconi’s Italian Subs
1018 Capitol Way S.
Dec. 28: 0 red; 3 blue
Comments: Employee drinking from open-top drink glass. Correction: Will drink only from closed-top container. A separate eating/drinking area is needed for employees.
Appears that an additional pallet or rack is needed in dry storage room to keep plates and other items 6 inches off the floor. Correction: Purchase pallet.
7-Eleven #34981 B
6975 Capitol Blvd. SW
Dec. 18: 15 red; 0 blue
Comments: Hand washing sink had no disposable towels. Keep supplied at all times. Corrected.
Various deli items in open display case were at 42-45 degrees. These must be maintained at 41 degrees or less. Adjust thermostat to lower air temperature below 41 and arrange foods so they are well within the cold air region of the units.
Chuck E Cheese - Capital Mall
625 Black Lake Blvd. SW #101
Nov. 28: 10 red; 8 blue
Comments: In pizza make cooler, foods on top (sausage bits) were 45-46 degrees, and foods on bottom were 41-42 degrees. The maximum is 41 degrees. Correct immediately and call inspector when complete.
No sanitizer detected in dishwasher final rinse. Bleach bottle empty. Correction: Replace immediately.
Several boxes of cups in boxes were directly on floor behind counter, in kitchen areas. Place on shelf or pallet.
Probe thermometer is 8 degrees low.
No violations found
▪ MiSo (2539 Marvin Road Bldg D Ste A)
