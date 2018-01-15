She tried to ditch a State Patrol trooper. She got into 3 crashes along the way.

The Washington State Patrol has released more information on a series of crashes that shutdown Deschutes Parkway in both directions at about noon on Sunday.

According to a press release:

A trooper approached a 2004 silver Subaru Legacy sedan in the parking lot at Heritage Park in downtown Olympia. The Subaru left the parking lot at a high rate eastbound on Fifth Avenue Southwest. Then, the car turned and headed westbound, striking a silver 2004 Toyota Sienna van.

After that, the Subaru entered a walking path on the right shoulder and returned to the roadway westbound on Fifth Avenue Southwest. Then, it turned southbound on Deschutes Parkway Southwest, crossed the center line and collided head-on with a gray 2014 Kia Soul SUV. Both the Subaru and Kia went off the roadway and struck a beige 2005 Honda Element SUV that was parked on the west side of the road.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The driver of the Subaru, an 18-year-old Olympia woman, was released from Capital Medical Center, arrested and booked into Thurston County Jail for investigation into three counts of hit and run and one count of eluding a police vehicle.

The driver of the Kia, a 75-year-old Olympia woman, was taken to Capital Medical Center with injuries and her vehicle was totaled. Her condition was not released.

The Toyota and Honda were damaged, but driven from the scene.

The closure of the road and police activity redirected a planned event at Capitol Lake. Folks participating in an annual silent peace walk to honor Martin Luther King Jr. stayed on the south side of the lake and walked between Marathon Park and Heritage Park, instead of walking around the entire lake.