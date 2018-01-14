Deschutes Parkway in Olympia closed in both directions after serious crash

More Videos 0:43 Pair charged with murder in shooting death of deputy Pause 3:03 Lattins address court during goat abuse sentencing 3:06 Highlights: Timberline rallies in physical win over Wilson 2:05 Evergreen rally seeks open dialogue, safety 1:51 Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 1:08 Suspect in murder of deputy makes court appearance 2:00 Wichita State signee Erik Stevenson thrives in big moments 1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 0:56 Olympia Indivisible shares the reasons why it opposes the GOP tax reform 1:14 Newest target for scammers: millennials Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Sunday crash closes Deschutes Parkway Deschutes Parkway, between Fifth Avenue and Marathon Park in Olympia, was closed in both directions Sunday after a serious car crash that sent a 75-year-old woman to a local hospital while a 45-year-old man, who also suffered minor injuries, drove himself to the hospital, according to reports. Deschutes Parkway, between Fifth Avenue and Marathon Park in Olympia, was closed in both directions Sunday after a serious car crash that sent a 75-year-old woman to a local hospital while a 45-year-old man, who also suffered minor injuries, drove himself to the hospital, according to reports. Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com

