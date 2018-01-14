More Videos

  • Sunday crash closes Deschutes Parkway

    Deschutes Parkway, between Fifth Avenue and Marathon Park in Olympia, was closed in both directions Sunday after a serious car crash that sent a 75-year-old woman to a local hospital while a 45-year-old man, who also suffered minor injuries, drove himself to the hospital, according to reports.

Deschutes Parkway in Olympia closed in both directions after serious crash

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

January 14, 2018 01:32 PM

Deschutes Parkway, between Fifth Avenue and Marathon Park in Olympia, was closed in both directions Sunday after a serious car crash that sent a 75-year-old woman to a local hospital.

The crash was thought to have occurred after an Olympia Police Department pursuit. Trooper Brooke Bova said troopers had responded to assist in the investigation. One vehicle could be seen off the road in the brush, west of Deschutes Parkway.

Olympia Fire Department Battalion Chief Todd Carson said fire crews were dispatched about noon Sunday. A 75-year-old woman was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital with minor injuries, while a 45-year-old man, who also suffered minor injuries, drove himself to the hospital, he said.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

