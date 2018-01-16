Coffee, parks make Olympia one of best small cities in U.S.

Coffee shops and parks make Olympia one of the best small cities in the United States, according to National Geographic Traveler.
The travel magazine listed its top 29 small cities to visit Monday, with Olympia and Spokane representing Washington.
The list includes cities “based on unconventional metrics” the magazine deems lead to happiness. The magazine chose 10 categories, and used social media mentions to identify cities including green spaces, photogenic areas, dog friendly spaces, art galleries, coffee shops, breweries and concert venues among other qualifications.
A release from Experience Olympia & Beyond says Washington’s state capital was designated the most caffeinated city selected, for its coffee shops. It was also the greenest city, pointing to its parks.
“National Geographic Traveler is a highly regarded publication,” Experience Olympia & Beyond’s cheif experience officer Shauna Stewart said in the release. “For Olympia to be recognized on this scale is truly an honor and speaks to the wonderful local makers that flourish in our community from our local coffee roasters to the farmers market.
“It’s no surprise the natural beauty of our destination and the parks in the region garnered us this honor as they are such a treasure to both those that live here and the 1.2 million annual visitors.”
