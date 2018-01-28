With a waiting list of more than 400, this Lacey-based retirement community needs more housing

Panorama officials plan to seek a rezone with the city of Lacey so that they can bring a 40-unit apartment building to a vacant mobile home park at 1501 Golf Club Road SE.
That’s according to city of Lacey information. The City Council discussed the proposal at its work session Thursday as part of its 2018 comprehensive plan amendment applications.
If the rezone is approved, it would change the property to high density residential from moderate density residential. Under the current zoning, Panorama would only be allowed to build a 25-unit apartment project, not 40 units.
“Currently, we have a waiting list of more than 400 individuals who would like to move into Panorama,” a Panorama official said in the comprehensive plan amendment application. “We are essentially 100 percent occupied and recognize a serious need for the population we serve now and well into the future.”
Panorama occupies 140 acres in Lacey and has more than 850 homes, including single-family residences, duplexes, cottages and apartments.
