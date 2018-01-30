Talk about a bad trip: Car drives into strip-mall cannabis shop in Lacey

A car crashed into a cannabis shop on Yelm Highway Monday evening, according to Lacey Fire District 3 officials.
The crash was reported at 7:52 p.m. in the 4800 block of Yelm Highway, according to a Thurston County dispatcher.
“Details of the crash are still a little hazy,” the fire district tweeted on Monday night.
Crews had to stabilize the building before the vehicle could be removed, fire officials said.
Lacey Police Sgt. Jaime Newcomb said the driver, a 60-year-old woman, accidentally pressed on the accelerator instead of the brake when she was attempting to park in front of the store, which is called Lucid. She was not injured.
The woman was cited for second-degree negligent driving, which is a civil infraction, Newcomb said.
