Crews from Lacey Fire had to stabilize a building before removing a car that crashed into a cannabis shop on Monday evening.
Crews from Lacey Fire had to stabilize a building before removing a car that crashed into a cannabis shop on Monday evening. Courtesy photo Lacey Fire District 3
Crews from Lacey Fire had to stabilize a building before removing a car that crashed into a cannabis shop on Monday evening. Courtesy photo Lacey Fire District 3

Local

Talk about a bad trip: Car drives into strip-mall cannabis shop in Lacey

By Lisa Pemberton

lpemberton@theolympian.com

January 30, 2018 08:31 AM

A car crashed into a cannabis shop on Yelm Highway Monday evening, according to Lacey Fire District 3 officials.

The crash was reported at 7:52 p.m. in the 4800 block of Yelm Highway, according to a Thurston County dispatcher.

“Details of the crash are still a little hazy,” the fire district tweeted on Monday night.

Crews had to stabilize the building before the vehicle could be removed, fire officials said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Lacey Police Sgt. Jaime Newcomb said the driver, a 60-year-old woman, accidentally pressed on the accelerator instead of the brake when she was attempting to park in front of the store, which is called Lucid. She was not injured.

The woman was cited for second-degree negligent driving, which is a civil infraction, Newcomb said.

Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton

  Comments  