This waterfront trail and park will be named for legendary Nisqually tribal activist Billy Frank Jr.

The Port of Olympia commission voted unanimously Monday night to approve a waterfront project which will name a trail and park for Billy Frank Jr., the legendary Nisqually tribal activist who died in 2014.
The project is expected to begin with a dedication ceremony March 9, Frank’s birthday. Once complete, a trail that runs along East Bay, as well as a park at the north end of the port peninsula, will be named for him, port spokeswoman Jennie Foglia-Jones said.
The trail and park also will be home to three kiosks and other signs. The kiosks will explain Frank, the Squaxin Island tribe and the importance of salmon to the area. Other signs will explain the native plants along the route.
The estimated cost of the project is $80,000. A group called Salmon Defense will spend $10,000, the port $25,000 and the rest will be covered by the Squaxins, Foglia-Jones said.
For 2018, the port increased its property tax levy by three cents by using banked capacity. That has allowed the port to fund special projects, such as the Frank waterfront project, she said.
