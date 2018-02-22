Weather and closure updates for Feb. 22

Here are the weather-related closures and delays for Feb. 22. Information changes quickly, check back for updates.
Thurston County School Districts
• Griffin SD - 2 Hours Late, AM buses on snow routes Posted: Thu. 22nd, 06:06 AM
• North Thurston PS - Closed, No preschool, No out-of-district transportation Posted: Thu. 22nd, 04:46 AM
• Olympia SD - Closed. Check the district website and social media by noon for the status of any after-school or evening activities. Posted: Thu. 22nd, 04:35 AM
• Rainier (WA) SD - Closed, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation Posted: Thu. 22nd, 05:49 AM
• Rochester SD - Closed UPDATE Posted: Thu. 22nd, 06:51 AM
• Tenino SD - Closed. We will communicate later this morning regarding the status of evening activities. Posted: Thu. 22nd, 05:47 AM
• Tumwater SD - Closed. Decision for afternoon activities will be made later today. No out-of-district transportation. Posted: Thu. 22nd, 05:17 AM
• Yelm Community Schools - Closed Posted: Thu. 22nd, 04:28 AM
Kitsap & Mason County School Districts
• Bremerton SD - Closed, No out-of-district transportation Posted: Thu. 22nd, 05:09 AM
• Central Kitsap SD - Closed. No preschool, No daycare, No AM/PM Activities, No out-of-district transportation Posted: Thu. 22nd, 05:19 AM
• Grapeview SD - Closed, No preschool Posted: Thu. 22nd, 06:33 AM
• Hood Canal SD - 2 Hours Late. No preschool or after school activities. Posted: Wed. 21st, 08:11 PM
• Mary M. Knight SD - Closed UPDATE Posted: Thu. 22nd, 07:16 AM
• North Kitsap SD - Closed Posted: Thu. 22nd, 05:01 AM
• North Mason SD - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool Posted: Wed. 21st, 10:04 PM
• Pioneer SD - Closed, No AM preschool UPDATE Posted: Thu. 22nd, 07:44 AM
• Shelton SD - All schools in the Shelton School District are closed today and all after school activities are canceled.
• South Kitsap SD - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No AM Head Start. No elementary band. No PM special education pick-up. No Skill Center. UPDATE Posted: Thu. 22nd, 05:51 AM
• Southside SD - 2 Hours Late Posted: Wed. 21st, 08:38 PM
Grays Harbor & Pacific County School Districts
• Elma SD - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No after school program. Posted: Wed. 21st, 08:25 PM
• McCleary SD - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation Posted: Wed. 21st, 08:56 PM
• Montesano SD - 2 Hours Late Posted: Wed. 21st, 07:54 PM
• Oakville SD - 2 Hours Late Posted: Wed. 21st, 08:45 PM
• Raymond SD - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool Posted: Wed. 21st, 07:42 PM
• Satsop SD - 2 Hours Late Posted: Wed. 21st, 08:40 PM
• South Bend SD - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool Posted: Thu. 22nd, 06:51 AM
Lewis County School Districts
•Adna SD - Closed UPDATE Posted: Thu. 22nd, 07:43 AM
• Boistfort SD - Closed UPDATE Posted: Thu. 22nd, 07:57 AM
• Centralia SD - Closed UPDATE Posted: Thu. 22nd, 07:05 AM
• Chehalis SD - Closed UPDATE Posted: Thu. 22nd, 07:32 AM
• Evaline SD - 2 Hours Late, AM buses on snow routes Posted: Wed. 21st, 09:41 PM
• Morton SD - Closed UPDATE Posted: Thu. 22nd, 07:01 AM
• Mossyrock SD - Closed UPDATE Posted: Thu. 22nd, 07:01 AM
• Napavine SD - 3 Hours Late, No preschool, AM/PM Buses on snow routes. No Breakfast Service. No Out-of-District Transportation. Posted: Thu. 22nd, 05:23 AM
• Pe Ell SD - Closed UPDATE Posted: Thu. 22nd, 07:19 AM
• Toledo SD - Closed UPDATE Posted: Thu. 22nd, 08:15 AM
• White Pass SD - All campuses closed, No kindergarten, No out-of-district transportation. No Drivers Ed UPDATE Posted: Thu. 22nd, 07:21 AM
• Winlock SD - 2 Hours Late, No preschool, AM/PM Buses on snow routes. No out of district transportation. Please check for updates. UPDATE Posted: Thu. 22nd, 06:49 AM
Pierce County School Districts
• Bethel SD (WA) - Closed UPDATE Posted: Thu. 22nd, 05:22 AM
• Carbonado SD - Closed, No out-of-district transportation. Screenagers Event Canceled UPDATE Posted: Thu. 22nd, 05:53 AM
• Clover Park SD - Closed. No after school activities or sporting events. UPDATE Posted: Thu. 22nd, 06:40 AM
• Eatonville SD - Closed UPDATE Posted: Thu. 22nd, 05:11 AM
• Fife SD - Closed UPDATE Posted: Thu. 22nd, 06:33 AM
• Orting SD - Closed, No out-of-district transportation UPDATE Posted: Thu. 22nd, 05:40 AM
• Puyallup SD - Closed. All after school and evening activities are canceled. UPDATE Posted: Thu. 22nd, 06:19 AM
• Steilacoom SD - Closed, No out-of-district transportation. Change from 2 hour delay to CLOSED UPDATE Posted: Thu. 22nd, 07:01 AM
• Sumner SD - Closed UPDATE Posted: Thu. 22nd, 04:57 AM
Tacoma SD - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation. Buses will run on their normal routes.
All AM preschools are canceled (incl. Head Start).
All PM pre-schools will continue on their normal schedule.
Elementary band and orchestra are canceled. UPDATE Posted: Thu. 22nd, 06:58 AM
• White River SD - White River School District is Closed. There will be no after school activities or out of district transportation. UPDATE Posted: Thu. 22nd, 05:38 AM
Colleges & Universities
• Altierus Career College-Everett - 3 Hours Late. Classes begin at 10 am. Campus opening at 9:30. Posted: Thu. 22nd, 04:51 AM
• Bates Technical College - Opening at 10 am UPDATE Posted: Thu. 22nd, 06:04 AM
• Everett CC - 2 Hours Late Posted: Thu. 22nd, 05:09 AM
• Green River College - Opening at 11 am. (Employees should report to campus at 10 a.m., classes begin at 11 a.m.) Posted: Thu. 22nd, 05:37 AM
• NW Acad. for the Healing Arts - 2 Hours Late. All Campuses Posted: Thu. 22nd, 05:19 AM
• Olympic College - All campuses are closed for day classes/events until 3pm. PSNS on normal schedule. Update for evening classes by 3pm. Posted: Thu. 22nd, 05:54 AM
• Pacific Lutheran Univ. - 2 Hours Late. Offices will open at 9:30 a.m. and classes will began at 9:55 a.m. Students, staff and faculty are urged to to use discretion in deciding whether to travel to campus and should use extreme caution while on the road. Posted: Thu. 22nd, 12:22 AM
• Pierce College - 2 Hours Late Posted: Thu. 22nd, 05:15 AM
• Renton Technical College - delayed start, opening at 9 a.m. Posted: Thu. 22nd, 05:19 AM
• Saint Martin's University - 2 Hours Late. Lacey campus will delay opening until 10 a.m. today. University offices and classes on Lacey campus will resume normal operations at 10 a.m. JBLM campus will open at 8:30 a.m. today. Updates will be provided as necessary. Remember all weather related delays or closures are sent using SMU Emergency Alerts. UPDATE Posted: Thu. 22nd, 05:35 AM
• Shoreline Community College - 2 Hours Late. Campus buildings open at 10am. Classes prior to 10am are canceled. Posted: Thu. 22nd, 04:52 AM
• Tacoma CC - 2 Hours Late. Tacoma Community College campus opening at 10am. Classes start at 10:30am Posted: Thu. 22nd, 05:38 AM
• The Evergreen State College - The Evergreen State College’s Olympia campus will open late this morning. Campus will open and classes will begin at 10:00 a.m. Posted: Thu. 22nd, 05:57 AM
• UW Bothell - 3 Hours Late. Classes begin 11 a.m. Campus opens at 10:30 a.m. Posted: Thu. 22nd, 04:41 AM
• UW Tacoma - 2 Hours Late. Campus open at 10 a.m. Posted: Thu. 22nd, 05:20 AM
Clallam & Jefferson County School Districts
• Brinnon SD - 2 Hours Late Posted: Thu. 22nd, 05:34 AM
• Chimacum SD - No out-of-district transportation. Weather delay school and bus schedule. Check website. UPDATE Posted: Thu. 22nd, 05:15 AM
• Port Angeles SD - 2 Hours Late, No preschool, AM/PM Buses on snow routes Posted: Wed. 21st, 04:39 PM
• Port Townsend SD - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM/PM Buses on snow routes. No PM preschool pick up, no out of district transportation Posted: Thu. 22nd, 05:21 AM
• Quilcene SD - Closed UPDATE Posted: Thu. 22nd, 06:54 AM
• Sequim SD - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM/PM Buses on snow routes Posted: Wed. 21st, 09:38 PM
Cowlitz Co. & Lower Columbia (WA) Schools (2)
• Castle Rock Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late, AM/PM Buses on snow routes. no AM EK Posted: Thu. 22nd, 05:08 AM
• Ocean Beach Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late Posted: Wed. 21st, 06:56 PM
South Sound Private Schools, Charters, Childcares
• Annie Wright Schools - 2 Hours Late Posted: Thu. 22nd, 05:20 AM
• Cascade Christian Schools - Closed, No preschool. Childcare open only at the Puy. Early Learning Center and Frederickson campus from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. UPDATE Posted: Thu. 22nd, 06:30 AM
• Charles Wright Academy - 2 Hours Late Posted: Thu. 22nd, 04:25 AM
• Chief Leschi Schools - Closed. 12 Month Employees report to work if safety allows. Posted: Thu. 22nd, 07:00 AM
• Green Dot Public Schools - Destiny Middle School - Normal Thursday schedule 9:30 AM start Posted: Thu. 22nd, 05:42 AM
• Evergreen Christian School - Olympia - Closed. Preschool - 8th grade, due to snow and ice, today, Thursday, February 22; Open Houses are postponed. Check our website and social media for a new date. No Before/After School Care; all afternoon and evening events canceled including the Basketball Game Posted: Thu. 22nd, 06:04 AM
• Green Dot Public Schools - Excel Public Charter School - 2 Hours Delayed Start Posted: Thu. 22nd, 05:27 AM
• Faith Lutheran School - Tacoma - Closed, No preschool. No after school activities. UPDATE Posted: Thu. 22nd, 07:07 AM
• Lake Tapps Christian Pre & K - Closed Posted: Thu. 22nd, 05:03 AM
• Life Christian Academy - Opening at 10 am, No AM preschool. ALL school 10 am late start. Bus will run on their normal routes, but later (please check LCA website for times under Emergency Information). No AM Preschool classes and all PM preschool classes will continue on their normal schedule. No BEFORE school care provided. Posted: Thu. 22nd, 06:24 AM
• Pope John Paul II HS - Closed Posted: Thu. 22nd, 05:17 AM
• Rainier Christian Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late. Childcare 10:00 a.m. start Posted: Wed. 21st, 10:01 PM
• Green Dot Public Schools - Rainier Valley Leadership Academy - Normal Thursday schedule 9:30 AM start Posted: Thu. 22nd, 05:49 AM
• St. Michael Olympia - Closed Posted: Thu. 22nd, 04:50 AM
Organizations
• Skokomish Tribe - 2 Hours Late Posted: Wed. 21st, 09:05 PM
• South Sound YMCA-Child Care Services - Closed. Chehalis, North Thurston, Tumwater, Yelm, Olympia. (Griffin Two Hour delay) Posted: Thu. 22nd, 07:39 AM
• YMCA of Olympia - Closed.
Governments, other
• All morning classes/programs offered through Olympia Parks, Arts and Recreation are canceled today due to weather conditions.
• Due to freezing temperatures and road conditions the Community Forum with the lead architect scheduled for tonight at Olympic Middle School in Shelton is being postponed.
Comments