Results of February’s special election certified

Yelm schools failed to pass a bond for the third time in three years, according to results of this month’s special election that were certified Friday.
Bond measures require approval from 60 percent of voters to pass. Yelm Community Schools’ $76 million bond came up just short with 59 percent approval.
The money would have gone toward rebuilding and expanding three schools that are over capacity. The school board will now begin working with the community to determine the next steps.
The district’s voters rejected bond measures for less money in 2015 and 2016.
Voters in Olympia, meanwhile, approved a sales and use tax increase of 0.1 percent to fund affordable housing.
The Home Fund measure, which passed with 63 percent approval, is expected to generate about $2.3 million a year that will go into a dedicated fund for housing, shelters and support services.
An Olympia School District levy that will raise $35.4 million over four years for technology and safety improvements passed with 69 percent approval.
Turnout in the Feb. 13 election was 34 percent.
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
