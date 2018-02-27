Man accused of having sex with dogs pleads not guilty

Hunter Scott Christian, a 50-year-old Tumwater man accused of 13 counts of animal abuse, pleaded not guilty to those charges in Thurston County Superior Court on Tuesday.
Judge John Skinder’s courtroom was filled with people waiting to be arraigned, including Christian, who posted $75,000 bail on Monday, court records show.
Christian was arrested on Feb. 8 on suspicion of first-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, according to court records. He posted $10,000 bail in that case.
But during that child pornography investigation, police discovered photos and videos of sexual activity with at least three dogs, including a Rottweiler, an older Chihuahua mix, and a black Labrador.
Never miss a local story.
“The videos showed Christian engaging in sexual acts with the dogs and having the dogs have physical contact with his sexual organs,” the charging documents read.
During the search of his home on Feb. 10, police found sex toys, sexual aids and products that police allege Christian used in the videos.
After his arrest, the dogs were placed in the care of Steamboat Animal Hospital.
In Tuesday’s short hearing, Judge Skinder reminded Christian of the charges against him, including that each count is a Class C felony, punishable by as long as five years in prison and up to $10,000 in fines.
Christian is set to appear again in Superior Court in April and May, including at a possible trial May 21.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments