Have you seen this man? He is missing and his family is concerned for his welfare.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help find a missing man.
Roger “Rod” D. Morton, 69, was last seen at about 10 a.m. Monday at his residence in the 9000 block Autumn Line Loop Southeast, Olympia, according to a missing person bulletin issued Tuesday evening. His family is concerned for his welfare, it states.
Morton is thought to be driving his white 2006 Kia Sedona minivan with Washington State disabled license plate DP 14070.
“Roger has no known medical conditions but he doesn’t leave the house very often or for long periods of time,” states the bulletin.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
