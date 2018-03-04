The Washington State Patrol responded to a serious injury crash on US 12 in Grays Harbor County Sunday morning.
2 killed in crash that closed US 12 in Grays Harbor County for 7 hours

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

March 04, 2018 10:47 AM

Two people have died and two more were injured after a vehicle crashed into a snow plow that had taken a U-turn on US 12 in Grays Harbor County early Sunday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Michael William Crow, 36, of Aberdeen was killed, as was Michelle Ann Sorensen, 38, of Aberdeen. A 29-year-old Aberdeen woman was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle and a 28-year-old man was taken to Tacoma General Hospital.

US 12 at Devonshire Road, near milepost 9, was closed for about seven hours, Trooper Kiesha Conan said .

A snow plow dump truck was traveling westbound on US 12 at about 2:50 a.m. Sunday when it attempted a U-turn. A second westbound vehicle — a 1991 Acura Integra occupied by four people — then crashed into it.

None of them were wearing their seat belts, according to the state patrol.

The 50-year-old operator of the snow plow was not injured.

The incident is under investigation.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

