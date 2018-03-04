Man suffered medical emergency before crashing his car on Johnson Point Road

A man suffered a medical emergency before he crashed his car on Johnson Point Road Saturday morning, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office and a fire official
South Bay Fire District No. 8 later helped remove the man from his car and he was taken to an area hospital, Battalion Chief Les Robinette said.
A photo taken at the scene appears as though the vehicle fell out of a tree, but sheriff’s Sgt. Carla Carter said the man drove down an embankment.
The emergency call was dispatched about 8 a.m. Saturday to the 4400 block of Johnson Point Road Northeast.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
