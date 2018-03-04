A man suffered a medical emergency prior to crashing his car down an embankment off Johnson Point Road Saturday morning.
Man suffered medical emergency before crashing his car on Johnson Point Road

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

March 04, 2018 05:30 PM

A man suffered a medical emergency before he crashed his car on Johnson Point Road Saturday morning, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office and a fire official

South Bay Fire District No. 8 later helped remove the man from his car and he was taken to an area hospital, Battalion Chief Les Robinette said.

A photo taken at the scene appears as though the vehicle fell out of a tree, but sheriff’s Sgt. Carla Carter said the man drove down an embankment.

The emergency call was dispatched about 8 a.m. Saturday to the 4400 block of Johnson Point Road Northeast.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

