WSDOT says expect delays on I-5 as crews clean bridge over Nisqually River

Drivers on Interstate 5 should expect delays near the Nisqually River Bridge over the next two weekends when crews will close a lane of the highway to pressure wash the bridge.
The closure will be on northbound I-5 from 6:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday and 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday.
The following weekend, the closure will be on southbound I-5 on from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. March 17 and 18.
Washington State Department of Transportation says drivers should give themselves extra time, travel early or postpone travel until the afternoon.
Abby Spegman
