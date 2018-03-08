This I-5 bridge is scheduled to be cleaned this weekend and next weekend. WSDOT says drivers should expect delays.
This I-5 bridge is scheduled to be cleaned this weekend and next weekend. WSDOT says drivers should expect delays. Courtesy photo WSDOT
This I-5 bridge is scheduled to be cleaned this weekend and next weekend. WSDOT says drivers should expect delays. Courtesy photo WSDOT

Local

WSDOT says expect delays on I-5 as crews clean bridge over Nisqually River

By Abby Spegman

aspegman@theolympian.com

March 08, 2018 02:11 PM

Drivers on Interstate 5 should expect delays near the Nisqually River Bridge over the next two weekends when crews will close a lane of the highway to pressure wash the bridge.

The closure will be on northbound I-5 from 6:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday and 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday.

The following weekend, the closure will be on southbound I-5 on from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. March 17 and 18.

Washington State Department of Transportation says drivers should give themselves extra time, travel early or postpone travel until the afternoon.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Mom fends off thief attempting to steal truck with 2-year-old inside

View More Video