Here’s your chance to comment on a waterfront project in Olympia

Dockside Flats, which aims to transform the former Les Schwab building at 210 State Avenue NW into a mixed-use development, is set to come before the Olympia hearing examiner next month.
The hearing examiner meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. April 2 at Olympia City Hall, 601 Fourth Ave. E. The hearing examiner will hear public comment before making a decision on the shoreline substantial development permit and shoreline conditional use permit for the proposed project.
Both are required because the project falls within 200 feet of the shoreline.
That’s also why the project is limited to a three-story building. It will have two floors of apartments — 44 units total — over ground floor commercial space, which totals 6,400 square feet. The project includes parking for 37 on-site and on-street vehicles and a pedestrian plaza between the building and Percival Landing, according to city information.
If you can’t make it to the hearing examiner meeting, written comment, which can be sent prior to the meeting or during it, can be sent to Olympia Community Planning and Development Department, P.O. Box 1967, Olympia, WA 98507-1967.
Les Schwab moved to Plum Street and Union Avenue in Olympia.
