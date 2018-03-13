Have you seen this bank robbery suspect? Tumwater and Lacey police need your help

A Tumwater-based Key Bank branch was robbed last Friday and a Lacey-based Timberland Bank branch was robbed Sunday afternoon. Now, local law enforcement think the same person robbed both.
But Tumwater and Lacey police need your help.
The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s. He’s about five-foot-seven, has a thin build and was last seen wearing jeans and a dark gray or black hoodie.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Olympia/Thurston County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
