Local students join national school walkout to protest gun violence

South Sound students joined others across the country in a 17-minute-long walkout Wednesday morning to protest gun violence.

The nationwide protest comes one month after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida that left 17 people dead.

Since then, students have pressed legislators to pass stronger gun laws.

The walkout tomorrow is for of the following reasons:







- Show solidarity with the Parkland community and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School



- Call for reform to American gun laws



- Promote the need for on-campus student resources



- Prove that our voices as students matter — TimberlineWalkout (@TlineWalkout) March 14, 2018

Among the local students planning to participate were those from Timberline High School in Lacey, Olympia High School, Capital High School and Reeves Middle School in Olympia.

NEWS: Capital High School students hold walkout on campus in honor of the 17 staff and students killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Feb. 14. #capitalhighschool #Enough #Enoughwalkout pic.twitter.com/HicQLhMwwx — The Outlook (@The_OutlookNews) March 14, 2018

Students participate in the “Walk- Out” against school violence on Wed. March 14th during third period.







“I cannot purchase alcohol, but I can purchase a gun to injure 17 students.” said senior Terran Melad. pic.twitter.com/M8yIcFwdP9 — The Blazer News (@BlazerNewsmag) March 14, 2018

School administrators in Olympia said last week that students could face unexcused absences if they participate.

“(E)vents such as these are student-led events and not school-sponsored activities...,” the district’s email noted, adding that classes will continue on their normal schedule during the walkout.

Tumwater High School students lock arms for 17 minutes of silence. The organizers seem surprised by the turnout. pic.twitter.com/Cjb90fHSFQ — David Kroman (@KromanDavid) March 14, 2018