Students at Olympia High School take part in the national school walkout to protest gun violence Wednesday morning. Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com

Local students join national school walkout to protest gun violence

By Abby Spegman

aspegman@theolympian.com

March 14, 2018 09:41 AM

South Sound students joined others across the country in a 17-minute-long walkout Wednesday morning to protest gun violence.

The nationwide protest comes one month after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida that left 17 people dead.

Since then, students have pressed legislators to pass stronger gun laws.

Among the local students planning to participate were those from Timberline High School in Lacey, Olympia High School, Capital High School and Reeves Middle School in Olympia.

School administrators in Olympia said last week that students could face unexcused absences if they participate.

“(E)vents such as these are student-led events and not school-sponsored activities...,” the district’s email noted, adding that classes will continue on their normal schedule during the walkout.

