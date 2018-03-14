Rachel Corrie’s death brings community together to mark her legacy after 15 years

Friday is the 15th anniversary of the death of Rachel Corrie, the student at The Evergreen State College who died after she was run over by a bulldozer in the Gaza Strip while attempting to protect the home of a Palestinian family.
Corrie’s story continues to inspire activism and compassion in Olympia and around the world, and that’s evident at the annual potluck held in her memory each March 16.
The event draws people from all over the state and at least one from across the world.
Yano Masaaki, a professor, travels here for the potluck from his home in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan, said Cindy Corrie, Rachel Corrie’s mother and the president of the Rachel Corrie Foundation for Peace and Justice.
“He has traveled each year for at least the last six to be with us,” Cindy Corrie said. “And he’s coming again this year.”
Masaaki has helped at the gatherings and spoken at one, despite something of a language barrier. “His caring and connection from so far away is heartwarming to us all,” Corrie said.
The potluck started one year after Rachel Corrie’s death and has become a focal event for the foundation, which aims to continue not only her work but also her spirit, her creativity and her dedication.
“When people came to me and said they wanted to do something on the first anniversary of Rachel’s stand in Gaza, I needed to wrap my head around that,” Cindy Corrie said. “I didn’t want it to be simply a memorial. I thought about things that were important to her and to our developing foundation, which was just getting started.”
The result is an event that aims to build community, educate and inspire activism.
“She had a good sense about the kind of community building and relationship building we have to do in order to work together on issues,” Corrie said. “And she loved food — interesting food.”
While many potluck attendees knew Rachel Corrie, are active with the foundation or both, newcomers are welcome, said the foundation’s Allison Glidden.
“We encourage people to come learn about this piece of history in their community,” she said. “There’s a fair amount of political discussion, but really the main focus is celebrating her life and her legacy.”
Craig Corrie said he and his wife have heard from people all over the world who were moved by their daughter’s deep commitment to a cause she cared about and her willingness to put herself in danger in defense of other people’s homes.
There was a Jewish American who compared Corrie’s loss to that of another Rachel, his half-sister who died in the Holocaust. “Within 24 hours of Rachel being killed, we got an email,” Craig Corrie said. “It was from Bernie in Chicago. He wrote to us and said, ‘Now I will live the rest of my life for two Rachels.’ ”
There was a young man in Cairo, Egypt, who was inspired to study and teach conflict resolution.
In August, the Corries met with a group of students in South Korea who were avidly studying their daughter’s life. “Cindy and I were invited to go over there,” he said. “That was out of the blue.”
Wherever they go, it seems they encounter people who remember their daughter — who’ve read about her or have seen the play “My Name Is Rachel Corrie,” based on her writings.
“I can’t even tell you how many people across the country and across the world,” Cindy Corrie said.
Rachel Corrie Foundation community potluck
What: Friday is the 15th anniversary of the death of Olympia activist Rachel Corrie. The Rachel Corrie Foundation for Peace and Justice marks the occasion with an annual potluck. Cindy and Craig Corrie, Corrie’s parents, and activist Huwaida Arraf, co-founder of the International Solidarity Movement, will speak, and there’ll be live music and a tribute to Rachel Corrie.
When: 5-8 p.m. Friday
Where: The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia
Tickets: Free, but registration is required
More information: 360-754-3998, rachelcorriefoundation.org
Rachel Corrie Memorial Lecture
What: Huwaida Arraf, co-founder of the International Solidarity Movement, will give a lecture inspired by the life of Rachel Corrie, who was a member of the movement.
When: 12:30-1:45 p.m. Monday
Where: Building 26, Room 102, South Puget Sound Community College, 2011 Mottman Rd. SW, Olympia
Tickets: Free, but registration is required
More information: 360-754-3998, rachelcorriefoundation.org
