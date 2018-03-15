Did you win a Best of South Sound award?

The 2017 Best of South Sound award winners. Order of finish was determined by online vote.
FOOD AND DINING
21& Over
1. Nisqually Red Wind Casino.
2. Dillinger’s Cocktails and Kitchen.
3. O’Blarney’s Irish Pub.
Bakery
1. Wagner’s European Bakery & Cafe.
2. Bread Peddler.
3. San Francisco Bakery.
Bar
1. O’Blarney’s Irish Pub.
2. Swing Wine Bar.
3. Dillinger’s Cocktails and Kitchen.
Barista
1. Rhonda with Olympia Coffee Roasting Co.
2. Eryn with Dutch Bros.
3. Amber with Cutter’s Point.
Bartender
1. Jenn with Buzz’s Bar & Grill.
2. Nicole with Pints Barn.
3. Jess with Swing Bar.
BBQ
1. South Bay BBQ
2. Ranch House BBQ
3. Jim Bob’s Chuck Wagon
Breakfast
1. Hart’s Mesa.
2. Martin Way Diner.
3. Hop Jack’s.
Brunch
1. Budd Bay Cafe
2. Pellegrino’s Italian Kitchen.
3. Hart’s Mesa.
Buffet
1. Nisqually Red Wind Casino.
2. Izzy’s.
3. Little Creek Casino Resort.
Burger
1. Eastside Big Tom.
2. Van’s.
3. Oly Burger.
Business lunch
1. Casa Mia Italian Restaurant
2. Anthony’s Home Port
3. Budd Bay Cafe
Casual dining
1. Hop Jack’s.
2. Cooper Point Public House
3. Lady of the Lake.
Catering
1. Pellegrino’s Catering & Events.
2. Elyse’s Catering.
3. Budd Bay Cafe.
Chinese Food
1. Emperor’s Palace.
2. Tea Leaf.
3. Panda Express.
Clam Chowder
1. Budd Bay Cafe.
2. Chelsea Farms Oyster Bar.
3. Lady of the Lake.
Coffee
1. Olympia Coffee Roasting Co.
2. Cutter’s Point.
3. Dutch Bros.
Curry
1. Curry Corner.
2. Lemon Grass Restaurant.
3. Thai Garden.
Deli
1. Meconi’s Italian Subs.
2. Bayview Thriftway.
3. Little General Food Store.
Family Restaurant
1. Hop Jack’s.
2. Dirty Dave’s Pizza.
3. Red Robin.
Fine Dining
1. Ricardo’s Kitchen and Bar.
2. Gardner’s.
3. Anthony’s Hearthfire
Food Truck
1. California Tacos
2. Nineveh.
3. Boka Island Fusion.
German Food
1. German Diner.
2. Oscar’s Deli.
3. Hess Bakery.
Happy Hour
1. Ricardo’s Kitchen and Bar.
2. Anthony’s Hearthfire.
3. Hop Jack’s.
Indian Food
1. Curry Corner.
2. Great Cuisine of India.
3. Curry House.
Italian Food
1. Pellegrino’s Italian Kitchen.
2. Casa Mia Italian Restaurant.
3. Basilico Ristorante.
Japanese Food
1. Koibito Sushi Japanese Restaurant.
2. Fujiyama Japanese Steak House.
3. Sushi House.
Local Brewery
1. Fish Tale Ales.
2. Three Magnets Brewing Co.
3. Top Rung.
Meat Shops
1. Western Meats.
2. Stewart’s Meats.
3. Gibson’s Custom Meats.
Mexican Food
1. Don Juan’s Mexican Kitchen.
2. El Sarape Mexican Restaurant.
3. Mayan.
Pizza
1. Dirty Dave’s Pizza Parlor.
2. Vic’s Pizzeria.
3. Old School Pizza.
Romantic Dinner Experience
1. Ricardo’s Kitchen and Bar.
2. Gardner’s.
3. Falls Terrace.
Seafood
1. Nisqually Red Wind Casino.
2. Anthony’s Home Port.
3. Budd Bay Cafe.
Take Out
1. Pellegrino’s Italian Kitchen.
2. Casa Mia Italian Restaurant.
3. Emperor’s Palace.
Teriyaki Food
1. Happy Teriyaki.
2. Teriyaki Delight.
3. Koibito Sushi Japanese Restaurant.
Thai Food
1. Lemon Grass Restaurant.
2. Thai Garden.
3. Jasmine Thai.
Vegetarian Food
1. Tofu Hut.
2. Miso.
3. Tasteful Joy.
Vietnamese Restaurant
1. Da Nang Restaurant.
2. Pho Tai.
3. Saigon Rendezvous.
Waiter/Waitress
1. Rob Duvall with Ricardo’s Kitchen and Bar.
2. Shannon Murphy with Ramblin’ Jacks.
3. Dennis with Pellegrino’s.
Wine Bar
1. Swing Wine Bar.
2. Uncork & Unwind.
3. Rumors Wine Bar.
SERVICES
Accountant
1. Dana C. Maher, CPA PS
2. Neil Woody with McSwain and Co.
3. Sam Armour with Armour & Associates, PS.
Apartment Community
1. Olympia Crest Apartments.
2. Affinity at Olympia.
3. Little Tuscany Apartments.
Assisted Living
1. Olympics West Retirement Inn.
2. Woodland by Bonaventure.
3. The Sequoia Assisted Living Community.
Auto Repair
1. Lloyd’s Automotive & Transmission Center.
2. Terry’s Automotive.
3. Tumwater Automotive.
Bank
1. Washington Business Bank.
2. Olympia Federal Savings.
3. Columbia Bank.
Barber
1. Emaila Hatzidaki with Lone Star.
2. Matt Ang with The Eastside Barber Co.
3. Brian Seymour with Clipper’s.
Barber Shop
1. Cutter’s Barber Shop.
2. The Eastside Barber Co.
3. Lee’s Barber Shop.
Car Dealer
1. Toyota of Olympia.
2. Hanson Motors.
3. Capitol City Honda.
Car Wash
1. Tumwater Auto Spa.
2. The Wave.
3. Shur-Kleen Car Wash.
Chiropractor
1. Kudick Chiropractic.
2. All Ways Chiropractic.
3. Tumwater Chiropractic Center.
Communicaitons/Public Relations
1. Lally Communications.
2. Fashionably Frank Marketing.
3. Mad Cap Marketing & Creative.
Computer Technical Support
1. 4th Dimension Computers & Technology.
2. Geek Squad.
3. BriteWire Networks.
Contractor New Construction
1. Rob Rice Homes.
2. Mike Stuart Construction.
3. JW Construction.
Contractor Remodel
1. John Erwin Remodeling Inc.
2. Lifespan Construction.
3. John Wilson/JW Custom Construction.
Credit Union
1. Twin Star Credit Union.
2. WSECU.
3. O Bee Credit Union.
Daycare Center
1. Scribbles and Giggles Learning Center.
2. Serendipity Children’s Center.
3. Kiddie Academy of Lacey.
Dentist
1. Vetter Dental.
2. Peterson & Cammack Family Cosmetic Dentistry.
3. Fisher Jones Family Dentistry.
Dog Groomer
1. Jim with Grateful Dogs Grooming & Day Camp.
2. Laurel’s Pet Grooming.
3. Capital City Grooming & Supply.
Dog Groomer, location
1. Grateful Dogs.
2. Capital City Grooming & Supply.
3. Friendly Grove Resort & Spa for Dogs.
Dry Cleaner
1. Howard’s Cleaners.
2. College Cleaners.
3. Twice Dry Cleaners.
Financial Adviser
1. Whitney Kershner, Edward Jones.
2. Ellen Bigelow, Bigelow Family Financial.
3. Dirk Farra, Edward Jones.
Florist
1. Specialty Floral Design.
2. Elle’s Floral Ingenuity.
3. Artistry in Flowers.
Gyms
1. The Valley Athletic Club.
2. Planet Fitness.
3. Thrive Community Fitness.
Hair Salon
1. Lone Star Salon.
2. Moda Capelli Salon.
3. Luxe for Style.
Hair Stylist, location
1. Tabatha Watts, Tabatha’s Hair Design.
2. Shannon Devlin, Luxe for Style.
3. Lisa Smith, Shear Happiness Salon & Barbershop.
Heating/Air Conditioning
1. Community Heating and Air Cooling LLC.
2. Capital Heating and Cooling.
3. G&G Heating.
Home Health Care Agency
1. First Light Home Care.
2. Advanced Health Care.
3. Providence Sound Homecare.
Home Inspectors
1. Cameo Home Inspection Services.
2. Watermeade Valley Home Inspection.
3. Boggs Inspection.
House keeping/Maid service
1. Elite Cleaning of Washington.
2. All City Cleaning Services LLC.
3. Mary’s Residential Cleaning.
Insurance Agency
1. All-State Insurance Agency, Ronelle Funk.
2. Altman Insurance Agency.
3. GBH Insurance.
Interior Design Store
1. Design Smart Home Staging.
2. Drees.
3. Interior Dimensions.
Interior Designer
1. Lisa Poundstone, Design Smart Home Staging.
2. Diane Gassman, Interior Dimensions.
3. Amanda Wagner.
Kennel
1. Northwind Pet Care Center.
2. Friendly Grove Resort & Spa for Dogs.
3. Top Dog Day Care.
Landscaper
1. Controlled Rain LLC.
2. Aardvark Gardening.
3. Tim’s Irrigation.
Law firm/Attorney
1. Rivera Law Offices PLLC.
2. Jessica Jensen Law, PS.
3. Sans M. Gilmore, PS Inc.
Marina
1. Zittel’s Marina.
2. Boston Harbor Marina.
3. Swantown Marina.
Massage Business
1. Absolute Relaxation Therapeutic Massage.
2. Hawks Prairie Massage Clinic.
3. All Ways Massage.
Massage Therapist
1. Fayth Trahan, VSPA.
2. Jaime Gardner, Integrate Oly Hellerwork.
3. Enry Ellinger, Hawks Prairie Massage.
Mortgage company
1. Guild Mortgage, Skip Thompson.
2. South Sound Home Loans, Randy Luke.
3. Mortgage One Northwest.
Nail Salon
1. T Spa Nails.
2. Legacy Nails & Spa.
3. Nail Creations.
Painting
1. Flying Colors Painting Co.
2. JMG Painting.
3. BMG Painting.
Personal trainer
1. Dana Mee, Valley Athletic Club.
2. Rachel Bolt, Valley Athletic Club.
3. Amy Castle, Valley Athletic Club.
Pest Control
1. PCI Pest Control.
2. Venables Pest Management.
3. Standard Pest Control.
Plumbing
1. Springer Plumbing.
2. Treat Plumbing.
3. Copper Plumbing.
Professional Photographer
1. Crystal Ball Photography.
2. KS Photography.
3. Cast & Forge Photography.
Real Estate Agent
1. Kevin Gordham, Keller Williams South Sound.
2. Vonna Madeley, Coldwell Banker Evergreen Olympic Realty.
3. Nicole Braam, Better Properties, Lacey.
Real Estate Office
1. Van Dorm Realty.
2. Keller Williams South Sound.
3. Better Properties, Lacey.
Retirement Home/Community
1. The Firs MBK Senior Living.
2. Panorama.
3. Olympics West Retirement Inn.
Roofing
1. United Roofing Solutions Inc.
2. Weatherguard Roofing Inc.
3. Roof Doctor.
Spa
1. Orchard House.
2. V Spa.
3. Arch Salon & Spa.
Tanning Salon
1. Desert Sun.
2. Copper Zone.
3. Arch Salon & Spa.
Tattoo Parlor
1. Evolution Ink Tattoo.
2. Eclipse Custom Tattoo.
3. Fleshworks Tattoo Studio.
Tire Store
1. Les Schwab Tire Center.
2. Gary’s Point S Tire and Auto Service.
3. Discount Tire.
Towing Company
1. Howard’s Towing.
2. Nisqually Towing.
3. Blakelake Towing.
Travel Agency
1. AAA Travel.
2. Capital Travel-Global Express.
3. Worldwide Holiday Cruises.
Veterinarian
1. Tumwater Veterinarian.
2. South Bay Veterinarian.
3. Hawks Prairie Veterinarian.
Web/Graphic Design
1. Dayle Designs.
2. Fashionably Frank Marketing.
3. Ascent Internet Marketing.
Window Cleaning
1. Window Genie.
2. Elite Cleaning of Washington.
3. All City Cleaning Services LLC.
RETAIL
Antiques
1. Courtyard Antiques.
2. Finders Keepers.
3. Light House Antiques.
Appliances
1. McKinney’s.
2. Welch’s Appliances.
3. Home Depot.
Art Gallery
1. Gallery Boom.
2. Childhood’s End.
3. Splash Gallery of Olympia.
Auto Parts
1. Cut Rate Auto Parts.
2. Auto Zone.
3. O’Reilly’s Auto Parts.
Bicycle
1. Joy Ride Bicycles.
2. Bike Tech.
3. Old Towne Bicycle.
Book Store
1. Orca Books.
2. Browser’s Books.
3. Barnes & Noble.
Bowling Alley
1. O’Malley’s Westside Lanes.
2. Aztec Lanes.
3. Tumwater Lanes.
Clothing (men)
1. G. Miller.
2. Macy’s.
3. Men’s Warehouse.
Clothing (women)
1. Hot Toddy.
2. Sweet Life Boutique.
3. Vivala.
Craft Store
1. Hobby Lobby.
2. Michael’s.
3. JoAnn Fabric and Craft Store.
Furniture Store
1. Olympia Furniture Store.
2. Thompson’s Furniture Store.
3. Furniture Works.
Golf Course
1. Tumwater Valley.
2. Capital City Golf.
3. Salish Cliff Golf.
Grocery Store
1. Bayview and Ralph’s Thriftway.
2. Trader Joe’s.
3. Fred Meyer.
Home Electronics
1. Desco.
2. Best Buy.
3. Costco.
Home Improvement
1. Home Depot.
2. Lowe’s.
3. Lincoln Creek Lumber.
Jewelry Store
1. Panowicz Jewelers.
2. G.L. Kluh Jewelers.
3. Compass Rose.
Lodging
1. Little Creek Casino Resort
2. Hotel RL.
3. Quinault Beach Resort Casino.
Most Unique Gifts
1. Linnea’s Unique Boutique.
2. Archibald Sisters.
3. Compass Rose.
Motorcycles
1. NW Harley Davidson.
2. South Sound Honda.
3. Paulson’s.
Museum
1. Hands On Children’s Museum.
2. Wet Science Museum.
3. Washington State History Museum.
Nursery
1. Bark and Garden Center.
2. Jason’s Greenhouse.
3. The Barn.
Outdoor/Sporting goods
1. Cabela’s.
2. REI.
3. Dick’s.
Power tools/equipment
1. J&I Power Equipment Inc.
2. Washington Tractor.
3. Home Depot.
Recreational Cannabis Store
1. 420 Carpenter.
2. Green Lady.
3. Dank’s Wonder Emporium.
Shoe Store
1. DSW.
2. Famous Footwear.
3. Macy’s.
Specialty store
1. Archibald Sisters.
2. Creative Ink and Embroidery.
3. Compass Rose.
Toy Store
1. Captain Little.
2. Toys R Us.
3. The Toy Box.
Weddings/Event venue
1. Heritage Room.
2. Albee’s Garden Parties.
3. Schmidt House.
Wine store
1. Total Wine and More.
2. Scatter Creek Winery.
3. Uncork & Unwind.
ENTERTAINMENT
Casino
1. Little Creek Casino Resort.
2. Nisqually Red Wind Casino.
3. Lucky Eagle Casino.
DJ
1. Altman Audio, Trevor Altman.
2. Tony Garcia.
3. Alex Bos.
Family Entertainment
1. Hands On Children’s Museum.
2. Jeff Evans Magic.
3. Boom Shaka.
Festival/Street Fair
1. Arts Walk.
2. Lakefair.
3. Wooden Boat Fair.
Karaoke
1. The Clipper.
2. The Viking.
3. Hannah’s Bar & Grill.
Local band
1. Hell Belly.
2. Big Blue Van.
3. Stir Crazy.
Local band (cover)
1. Stir Crazy.
2. Exit 88.
3. Big Blue Van.
Local Playhouse
1. Olympia Family Theatre.
2. Harlequin Productions.
3. Washington Center for the Performing Arts.
Parade
1. Lakefair.
2. Procession of the Species.
3. The Olympian’s Pet Parade.
Place to Dance
1. Jake’s on Fourth.
2. The Society.
3. Little Creek Casino Resort.
