Partial lockdown lifted at River Ridge High School, police say

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

March 15, 2018 11:37 AM

A partial lockdown at River Ridge High School has been lifted, Lacey police Sgt. Jaime Newcomb said Thursday.

The school was placed in partial lockdown about 9 a.m. after a threatening note was found in a bathroom that referenced a gun, he said.

A School Resource Officer — a Lacey police officer who works at the school — investigated and did not find a gun.

Newcomb said the incident remains under investigation.

A partial lockdown typically means schools lock exterior doors from the outside and students aren't allowed to leave the buildings.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

