Silver from the USS Olympia now on display at City Hall

Pieces from the USS Olympia’s official silver collection are on display this month at Olympia City Hall.
The antique silver set was presented to the historic U.S. Navy warship more than 100 years ago to commemorate its role in the Spanish-American War’s Battle of Manila Bay.
The pieces on display are on loan from the U.S. Navy and managed by the state’s Department of Enterprise Services. The full set is usually on display at the Governor’s Mansion on the Capitol Campus.
The USS Olympia served in both military and humanitarian roles into the 1920s. It is now an exhibit at the Independence Seaport Museum in Philadelphia.
The display in Olympia coincides with a visit by the crew of the modern vessel that bears the city’s name, the USS Olympia submarine. Crew members were scheduled to visit Olympia this weekend for community service projects and other events.
The pieces can be viewed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday in the lobby of City Hall, 601 Fourth Ave. E.
