Hundreds of animals rescued from Tenino farm: ‘It was heartbreaking to see that’

Authorities said hundreds of animals were rescued March 11 from a farm near Tenino.
Hooved Animal Rescue of Thurston County said it took in 23 miniature horses, all with overgrown hooves, plus 10 goats and a horse. Authorities also removed more than 200 chickens, turkeys, ducks and doves, along with eight dogs, two cats, three rabbits and six domestic birds.
A Thurston County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said deputies started investigating after receiving a report about animals on the property.
Hooved Animal Rescue of Thurston County estimated the cost for caring for all the animals will be $15,000. The group said it was one of the worst seizure it had seen.
“When we put fresh water down for (the animals), they just scrambled for that water. I don’t know how long it has been since they had fresh water. It was heartbreaking to see that,” Kathy Bailey, the group’s president, told Q13 News.
The station reports the animals’ owner could be charged with animal cruelty.
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
