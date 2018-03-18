Public records: Marijuana entrepreneur pays $2.5M for waterfront mansion in Thurston County

Chad Champagne, who operates three marijuana retailers in Thurston County, has paid $2.5 million for a waterfront mansion in Thurston County.
The sale closed at the end of November, according to the Thurston County Assessor’s Office. The seller was identified as “Johnson Point Beach House,” the assessor data shows.
Assessor data also shows that the mansion, originally built in 1911, has four bedrooms, five full bathrooms and one partial bathroom.
Champagne opened the first pot retailer in Thurston County. He followed 420 Carpenter with locations in west Olympia and Tumwater.
Never miss a local story.
A check of marijuana sales data shows that his stores were the top selling stores in Thurston County in January.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments