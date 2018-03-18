Stinky no more: Ostrom’s Mushroom farm near Lacey is moving to Yakima County

Ostrom’s, which grows mushrooms near Lacey on Steilacoom Road, is moving to Yakima County, according to Capital Press, which also reported that the business has secured $1 million from the state to help with its move.
The company is set to occupy land provided by the Port of Sunnyside. It was not immediately clear when Ostrom’s will move.
Ostrom’s is the state’s largest mushroom farm, the Capital Press reported. The company has grown mushrooms near Lacey for 50 years, but agriculture is no longer compatible with the suburban neighborhood that has developed around the farm, Ostrom’s President David Knudsen told a House committee in February.
The farm grows mushrooms indoors, but neighbors have complained about smells from outdoor compost piles, according to the paper.
The $1 million appropriation will be used to stabilize the ground at the Port of Sunnyside.
Ostrom’s has said it will have room at the port to grow and possibly employ 400 workers.
A year ago the company announced that it was phasing out operations at a 60-acre farm in Whatcom County.
