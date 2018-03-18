The Washington state Military Department has proposed a “readiness center” in Tumwater at 8311 Kimmie St. SW.
The Washington state Military Department has proposed a “readiness center” in Tumwater at 8311 Kimmie St. SW.
Washington state Military Department pitches ‘readiness center’ in Tumwater

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

March 18, 2018 03:47 PM

The Washington state Military Department, a state agency, has proposed building a “readiness center” in Tumwater at 8311 Kimmie St. SW, according to the city of Tumwater.

The project consists of an 81,000-square-foot, two-story readiness center with office, training and storage areas; a 16,900-square-foot vehicle storage building; and a 12,700-square-foot vehicle storage area.

The proposal comes before the city’s development review committee on Thursday.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

