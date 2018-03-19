Thurston County Public Health and Social Services Courtesy
Thurston County Public Health and Social Services Courtesy

Possibly toxic blue-green algae bloom reported at Black Lake

By Lauren Smith

lsmith@theolympian.com

March 19, 2018 05:24 PM

Thurston County Public Health and Social Services has received a report of blue-green algae bloom at the south end of Olympia’s Black Lake, the organization wrote in a release Monday.

The bloom began over the weekend, and a sample has been sent to be tested for algae toxins. Results are expected Thursday, the release says.

Residents are advised to avoid contact with the lake water during algae blooms, and release any fish caught during a bloom.

More information about blue-green algae can be found on the organization’s website or by calling 360-867-2653.

Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12

