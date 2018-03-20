Reward offered for information in Kingdom Hall arson cases

SHARE COPY LINK A fire at a Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Olympia is now being treated as a crime after a person was seen pouring a liquid around the building and setting it on fire. McClatchy Courtesy Olympia Police Department

