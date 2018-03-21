A home surveillance camera records someone taking packages off the porch of a home on Boundary Street Southeast in Olympia last year. Thurston County Sheriff’s Office wants to know which homes have surveillance cameras that could be used in investigations.
A home surveillance camera records someone taking packages off the porch of a home on Boundary Street Southeast in Olympia last year. Thurston County Sheriff’s Office wants to know which homes have surveillance cameras that could be used in investigations. Chad Rogers/Ring.com Courtesy
A home surveillance camera records someone taking packages off the porch of a home on Boundary Street Southeast in Olympia last year. Thurston County Sheriff’s Office wants to know which homes have surveillance cameras that could be used in investigations. Chad Rogers/Ring.com Courtesy

Local

Got a home surveillance camera? Sheriff’s Office wants your help

By Abby Spegman

aspegman@theolympian.com

March 21, 2018 08:31 AM

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is launching a voluntary program to log which homes have security cameras that could be used to investigate crimes.

Under the new program, when a crime occurs nearby, deputies would contact participants and ask them to check their surveillance footage. If participants find something that might be helpful, then deputies would ask for the recording.

“At no time will we be tapping into any surveillance system,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release announcing the program.

Registration is voluntary and participants can opt out at any time.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

To register go to www.co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff.

Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman

  Comments  