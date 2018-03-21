Got a home surveillance camera? Sheriff’s Office wants your help

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is launching a voluntary program to log which homes have security cameras that could be used to investigate crimes.
Under the new program, when a crime occurs nearby, deputies would contact participants and ask them to check their surveillance footage. If participants find something that might be helpful, then deputies would ask for the recording.
“At no time will we be tapping into any surveillance system,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release announcing the program.
Registration is voluntary and participants can opt out at any time.
To register go to www.co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff.
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
