Trails End arena in Tumwater, a horse riding destination for years, is set to be demolished

Trails End is coming to an end, according to the city of Tumwater.
The city, which now owns the horse-riding arena property, has plans to demolish it, according to a Tumwater development review committee agenda.
The plan calls for the demolition of all buildings, removal of pavement and other non-building structures and removal or capping of existing utilities.
The property at 1500 79th Ave. SE and 7842 Trails End Drive SE has sat closed and unused for years.
It was once owned by South Sound developer Tri Vo, but he lost the property to the lender in 2010. At the time, the 22-acre property was set to hit the market for $2.7 million. It was not immediately clear when the city acquired the property.
The development review committee meets at 9 a.m. Thursday (March 29).
Tumwater School District also is set to discuss a "secondary options high school" at 7299 New Market St. SW.
The district proposes to build a 12,000-square-foot building, which would have eight classrooms, administrative space and additional parking.
Comments