Calling it an addiction ‘epidemic,’ Thurston County sues opioid manufacturers, distributors

Thurston County has filed a lawsuit against prescription opioid manufacturers and wholesale distributors, saying they are to blame for the “epidemic levels” of opioid addiction in Thurston County.
The lawsuit, which was filed Monday in U.S. District Court, argues the defendants provided false and misleading information to doctors and patients about the safety of prescription opioids over the past two decades. Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney Jon Tunheim said the aim of the lawsuit is to hold opioid manufacturers and distributors accountable for creating “the worst human-caused epidemic in history.”
“Opioid addiction has reached epidemic levels in Thurston County and opioid related deaths have increased dramatically over the past decade. We believe these companies directly contributed to the creation of this epidemic,” Tunheim said in a news release.
Among the defendants named in the lawsuit are Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin; Endo Pharmaceuticals, the maker of Percocet; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson that makes patches that release the painkiller fentanyl.
The complaint alleges they violated the Washington Consumer Protection Act and the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, and that their conduct constitutes a public nuisance, negligence, gross negligence and unjust enrichment under state law.
County officials say the rise of prescription opioids in Thurston County was followed closely by a dramatic rise in heroin use; last year, about half of the people who used the county’s needle exchange program reported their primary drug was heroin.
According to the complaint, at least 106 residents of Thurston County died from opioid-related overdoses from 2012 to 2016.
“The opioid epidemic simply could not have become the crisis it is today without an enormous supply of pills,” according to the complaint.
Hundreds of states, cities and counties have filed similar lawsuits against drugmakers and distributors, including in Washington. Thurston County is represented by the Seattle-based law firm Keller Rohrback, which has also filed suits on behalf of King, Pierce and Skagit counties and the cities of Tacoma, Mount Vernon, Burlington and Sedro-Woolley.
Last month, Thurston County commissioners approved a resolution supporting such a lawsuit, saying the county has incurred significant costs responding to opioid-related crimes and medical emergencies.
