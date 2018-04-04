Restaurant inspections for April 4

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Dutch Bros Coffee
5210 Capitol Boulevard SE, Tumwater
March 21: 10 red; 5 blue
Comments: Blender lids and measuring spoons placed in hand-washing sink. No paper towels at hand-washing sink. Keep sink clear of all food contact items. Do not put these items in hand sink. Keep supplied at all times with soap and paper towels. Wiping towels had no sanitizer content (chlorine). Rinse and store wiping towels in container of bleach water at 50 ppm chlorine.
Marina Shell Food Mart
724 E State St.
March 21: 25 red; 0 blue
Comments: Hot dogs on roller only 110 degrees. Rollers are 125 degrees, the minimum is 140 degrees. Correction: heat increased; duration < 2 hours. Keep an eye on heat knob in case customer bumped it. Note: Place a dial thermometer for workers to use because readout temperature goes up and down 10 degrees.
Chambers Prairie Market
2914 Yelm Highway SE
March 20: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Cartons of eggs displaced above other various foods in walk-in/reach-in cooler must be located below all other food products. Corrected.
German Diner
8910 Martin Way E
March 20: 15 red; 0 blue
Comments: Inadequate hand-washing facilities, basin inaccessible. Scrub brush in basin. Correction: Maintain hand sink accessible at all times. Hand sinks represent a point of potential contamination. Use hand sinks for hand-washing ONLY. Improper cold holding temperatures of potentially hazardous food. Dairy products in residential unit 43 to 44 degrees. Correction: Maintain potentially hazardous foods in cold holding at or below 41 degrees. Cease use of residential unit for commercial use.
Jersey Mike’s Subs
4131 Martin Way E
March 20: 15 red; 0 blue
Comments: Re-inspection required due to repeat red violation. Inadequate hand-washing facilities, unavailable for use, wiping clothe in basin of hand sink. Correction: Make hand sink available at all times. Hand sinks are a point of potential contamination (bacteria, virus, feces). Use hand sinks for hand-washing ONLY. REPEAT: Improper cold holding temperature of potentially hazardous food. Sliced tomato in sandwich prep station was 44 degrees. Correction: Maintain foods in cold holding at or below 41 degrees. Note: All shelving must provide food storage of 6 inches or more off the floor and allow for easy cleaning.
Jersey Mike’s Subs
1401 Marvin Road NE
March 20: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Improper sanitizer. Quat sanitizer in front sanitizer bucket less than required 150 to 400 ppm. Correction: Prepare and maintain sanitizer as required changing every four hours or sooner as necessary. Note: The hotter the water, the shorter time sanitizer will last. Note: Reviewed slicer risks and prevention/reduction. Note: Reviewed prep table temps and food prep effects and need to "chill."
Shari’s Restaurant
4525 Martin Way E
March 20: 20 red; 6 blue
Comments: Re-inspection required due to repeat violations from previous inspections. Inadequate hand-washing facilities. Hand sink used as filling station for sanitizer bucket. Correction: Prevent potential contamination, use hand sink for hand-washing only. REPEAT: Improper cold holding temperatures of potentially hazardous foods. Cream pie in pie display refrigerator 48 to 49 degrees. (Ambient temp of unit is 48.3 degrees). Correction: Maintain "potentially hazardous foods" in cold holding at or below 41 degrees. Monitor temperatures of foods, take food temperatures throughout the day. (Refrigeration tech on-site at time of inspection). Inadequate protection from potential contamination. Open beverages above food prep area. Correction: Protect food and food contact surfaces from potential contamination. Store employee food separate below and away from public foods/food contact surfaces. In-use utensils improperly stored. Utensils in dipper well in standing water of 126 degrees with unit turned off. Note: Discussed ice machine cleaning and validation cooling procedures.
Paco’s Tacos
4520 Lacey Boulevard SE
March 19: 55 red; 15 blue
Comments: Inadequate hand-washing facilities. Hand sink unavailable for hand-washing. Actively being used for ware washing, basin filled with wares and soapy water. Only use hand sink in main prep area. Correction: As a dedicated single use hand sink is REQUIRED, current designated hand sink may ONLY be used for hand-washing, immediately cease use as prep sink and or ware washing. Kitchen must be rearranged, with advance approval, to provide a hand sink, prep sink and three-compartment sink. Kitchen absent dedicated food prep sink, currently using three-compartment sink, washing between tasks/uses. Food prep sink may be required. Whole shell raw eggs stored atop ready to eat foods in prep unit top. Correction: Store raw proteins below ready to eat vegetables. Room temperature storage of potentially hazardous foods. Shredded beef in bowl on prep unit 58 degrees, non-shredded beef on counter 50 degrees, egg (whole shelled raw) being stored in bowl on counter at room temperature. Correction: maintain PHF at or below 41 degrees or at or above 135 degrees. Do not store foods at room temperature. Control bacterial growth through proper temperature storage. Correction: Maintain PHF foods in cold holding at or below 41 degrees or less to control bacterial growth. Remove PHF with no known time/temp from service. On-site thermometers not used to take food temperatures, (e.g. salsa bar). Correction: Use thermometers to take internal food temps. REPEAT: Inadequate equipment for temperature control. Salsa bar prep unit not properly functioning to maintain required cold holding temperatures of 41 degrees or lower (top and bottom of unit). Correction: Repair to maintain 41 degrees or lower food temps or remove/replace. Verify function by taking food temperatures. Food not protected from potential contamination during storage. Ice machine dirty and interior not smooth and easily cleanable. Correction: Properly clean and ensure interior is smooth and easily cleanable. Sanitizer not properly maintained. Chlorine in sanitizer bucket less then 50 ppm. Correction: Prepare and maintain sanitizer as required, changing every four hours or sooner if necessary, Ensuring chlorine levels 50 to 100 ppm (use test strips to verify). Note: 44 to 48. Plumbing facilities are adequate. Previous understandings/allowances no longer acceptable. As mis-use of hand sink/prep sink was observed and represents unsafe food safety practices, additional plumbing and or equipment and/or kitchen flow/design will be required. ANY changes to existing kitchen lay out or equipment must be approved in ADVANCE. Note: As facility is commissary for catering activities and events, safe food prep is essential. Plan to be developed by April 15 with implementation by June 1.
Walmart #3531
1401 Galaxy Drive NE
March 19: 95 red; 0 blue
Comments: Chicken out of fryer at 176 degrees. Valid food worker cards unavailable for some workers, manager and others. Correction: Obtain valid WA food worker cards by April 2. Improper hand-washing. Employee placed gloves on without washing hands after changing tasks. Employee washed hands for less then required 20 seconds. Correction: Properly wash hands at an approved and stocked hand sink with warm water and soap for 20 seconds as required when required. (e.g. after changing tasks and before placing gloves on). Inadequate hand-washing facilities. Hand sink not properly stocked, absent paper towels. Correction: Ensure hand sinks are properly stocked AT ALL TIMES. Improper cooling of potentially hazardous food. Chicken whole and pieces (fried, breaded, etc.) cooled in walk-in covered. Not cooled by approved cooling or Walmart SOP. Correction: Cool by approved methods. If shallow pan cooling, items must be cooled uncovered at 2 inches or less in refrigeration until 41 degrees or lower is reached. (Voluntary discarded.) REPEAT: Improper hot holding of potentially hazardous foods. Tilapia 123 degrees, mozzarella sticks 123 to 128 degrees, popcorn chicken 121 degrees. All in hot hold case. REPEAT: Improper cold holding of potentially hazardous foods. Broccoli cheddar salad, 43 to 44 degrees in deli salad display. Correction: Maintain PHF in cold holding at or below 41 degrees. (Removed from sale.) Note: Ensure sanitizer is properly monitored/changed. Note: Slicers are scheduled to be cleaned every four hours. Cleanings are scheduled and coincide with busy times of lunch and dinner. Staffing and volume may dictate better time (not rush) and greater frequency maybe every three hours as cleaning takes 20 to 30 minutes.
Red Wagon Burgers
7205 Old Highway 99 SE #101
March 19: 40 red; 5 blue
Comments: Par-cooked/cooked onions in container on grill at temperature from 110 to 123 degrees. These must be hot held above 135 degrees or cold held below 41 degrees. Moved to prep fridge. Diced tomatoes in right side prep top at 50 degrees. These must be cold held at/below 41 degrees. Place insert in rail holder rather than on top of other containers. Food worker cards expired for two employees. Renew cards in two weeks. In-use damp wiping towels had no sanitizer content. Rinse and store wiping towels in container of sanitizer.
Tea Leaf II
4646 Pacific Ave. SE
March 19: 65 red; 31 blue
Comments: Inadequate hand-washing facilities. Hand sink inaccessible, plastic insert filled with water in basin. Correction: Maintain sink accessible for hand washing AT ALL TIMES. Prevent potential contamination, wash only hands at hand sink. Note: As food and clean dishes are located within splash zone, splash guards are required at hand sink and paper towel dispenser needs to be re-located away from clean dishes. Inaccurate thermometer, dial stem thermometer reading 40 degrees in ice. Correction: Provide and use thin tip digital thermometers. Verify accurate on occasion and before first use. Inadequate equipment for temperature control. Residential unit used in commercial application. Correction: Replace residential unit with commercial unit upon failure or within six months. Improper thawing. Frozen fish on prep counter thawing. Correction: Thaw by approved method only. Foods not protected from contamination during storage. Inadequate shelving throughout facility. Food and dry goods stored on floor. Correction: Properly store food and dry goods 6 inches or more off ground to prevent potential contamination and allow for cleaning. Store chemicals separate below and away from food and food contact surfaces. In-use wiping cloths stored on counters. Correction: Store on use wiping cloths in properly prepared sanitizer. Employee cigarettes stored with and above food. Correction: Remove from food prep area. Properly store employee food, beverages and personal items separate from food for public. REPEAT: Improper ware washing facilities. Dish machine not properly functioning to sanitize, 0 ppm chlorine after multiple runs. Correction: Repair dish machine to properly function. Until repaired use three-compartment system to wash, rinse, sanitize and then air dry or replace. Three-compartment sink absent in kitchen area and facility. Correction: Facility to provide three-compartment sink within speculated time frame agreed to by operator. Cardboard lining shelves and other surfaces. Correction: Remove cardboard, provide smooth and easily cleanable surfaces. Facility requires additional cleaning under equipment and in corners. Correction: Continue in progress cleaning efforts. Facility absent food preparation sink. Correction: Facility to provide. Design approval required first. Note: Observed pet bowls, blanket and leash in storage area. Pets are NOT allowed in food prep or storage rooms. Note: Ice may not be used to supplement refrigeration. Prep unit 33 degrees ambient.
Paco’s Tacos
4520 Lacey Boulevard SE
March 19: 0 red; 10 blue
Comments: No PHF in area. Food not protected from potential contamination, not properly stored. Food and wares stored on floor. Correction: Properly store all foods and wares 6 inches or more off floor. May require more shelving. Food contact surfaces not maintained clean. Food storage containers dirty with built-up residue. Correction: Clean and maintain.
Rainier High School Concession
308 Second Ave.
March 17: 5 red; 5 blue
Comments: Cheese sauce in crock pot; 136 degrees, 145 degrees on sides, stir frequently. Hot dogs should be 135 degrees or more when are hot hold. Operator turned up thermostat. Check in 1/2 hour to make sure 135+ degrees. Note: Hand wash sink faucet hot/cold water right to left, not generally accepted. Hot left, cold right.
Baskin Robbins #4331
3431 Capitol Boulevard S
March 16: 5 red; 3 blue
Comments: Whip cream mix, home-style cooler, <40 degrees OK. Repeat. Like 2015 and 2016, double-handled knife placed on side of hand sink, exposed to splash. Correction: Moved. Place sign (covered with plastic) saying "DO NOT PLACE 2-HANDLE KNIFE NEAR SINK.” (Do this within two days). Present worker "P. P." card expired in January. Correction: Obtain copy of a new current food worker card by March 30. Confirm to inspector when obtained.
Our Table
406 Fourth Ave. E
March 16: 5 red; 8 blue
Comments: Gravy, 145 degrees, OK. Two-door tall Atosa, 39 degrees. Will use this extra capacity for market food business proposal. In two-door cooler, eggs stored over beer. Don’t place raw food over ready-to-eat foods. Corrected. No bleach dishwasher final rinse. Corrected: Tube replaced. Boxes of straws, coffee filters directly on the floor. Corrected. Note: Three-compartment sink/hand sink behind bar being worked on for leak- will repair this weekend.
Hawks Prairie Inn
8306 Quinault Drive NE
March 13: 5 red; 5 blue
Comments: None.
Zoe Juice Bar
120 Turner St. NE
March 9: 5 red; 0 blue
Comments: Per present worker, his missing food worker card is at west side store. Immediately transfer card so every store has a copy as required. Note: One of two dial thermometers in "supera" cooler (the large "Taylor" one) was 7 degrees too low. Removed. Remember, off site "demos" or sales require temporary permit.
Burger King #3463
400 Cooper Point Road SW
March 9: 10 red; 0 blue
Comments: Inadequate hand-washing facilities. Basin inaccessible, food trays blocking basin. Correction: Maintain hand sink accessible at all times and prevent potential contamination. Moved items.
Panda Express #884
Capital Mall
March 9: 95 red; 0 blue
Comments: Re-inspection required. REPEAT: Valid food worker cards unavailable upon request. Several employees with expired cards, one employee with non-WA food training card. Correction: Obtain valid food worker cards by March 24. Improper hand-washing. Employees washed hands for less then required 20 seconds, employees placed gloves on without washing hands, employee did not wash hands after changing tasks. Correction: Management to train employees on proper hand-washing methods and requirements. Reviewed hand-washing techniques and requirements with management. Proper barriers to prevent potential contamination not used. Employee preparing ready-to-eat vegetables with one gloved hand. Correction: To prevent potential contamination, glove both hands, using two hands to prep, use two gloves. Inadequate hand-washing facilities. Hot water, non-mixing valve, 137 degrees. Correction: Repair to provide 120 degrees maximum hot water. Improper hot holding temperatures of potentially hazardous foods. Spring rolls 119 degrees on hot line, egg rolls 114 degrees on hot line. Correction: Maintain potentially hazardous foods in hot holding at or above 135 degrees. (Voluntarily discarded.) Improper cold holding temperatures of potentially hazardous foods. Cabbage in walk-in 45 degrees. Correction: Maintain potentially hazardous foods in cold holding at or below 41 degrees. Note: As pests are known issue at larger main facility, ensure active integrated pest management. Note: Ensure kitchen wares are properly stored, do not store items (foods or wares) on floor.
Taco Bell #30825
182 Trosper Road SW
March 8: 40 red; 0 blue
Comments: Cold hold line, time as a control. Note: Cooling requires high-risk permit. Repeat: Expired food worker cards, more than five employees. Correction: Obtain valid WA food worker cards by March 22. Improper hand-washing. Observed two employees wash hands for less then required 20 seconds. Correction: Properly wash hands at an approved hand sink with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. Facility operating outside of permit. Facility permitted as medium risk, but is actively cooling potentially hazardous foods, a high-risk process. Correction: Obtain high risk permit or cease cooling practices.
Perfect Cup Espresso
2747 Pacific Ave. SE
Feb. 26: 5 red; 0 blue
Comments: Provide ambient thermometers for refrigeration.
No violations found
▪ Avenue Espresso (3931 Martin Way E)
▪ Melody Chevron (415 Cleveland Ave. SE)
▪ RiteAid #5279 (691 Sleater Kinney Road SE)
▪ RiteAid #5281 (4776 Whitman Lane SE)
